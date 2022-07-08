"This is going to be tough, but I'm tougher,” the weight loss influencer said since being diagnosed with the rare and incurable kidney condition

Lexi Reed Says Health Has 'Worsened' After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis: 'This Is Going to Be Tough'

Lexi Reed is sharing an "unfortunate" health update as she continues to deal with the painful aftermath of her kidney failure.

On Thursday, the weight loss influencer, 31, shared a smiling Instagram photo of herself in a wheelchair and revealed in a candid post that her health has gotten worse in the last two months since she was diagnosed with calciphylaxis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Calciphylaxis is a very rare and serious condition where calcium builds up in blood vessels and blocks blood flow to the skin, according to Cleveland Clinic. It can lead to open wounds and potentially deadly infections.

"The hard painful knots that I was experiencing turned out to be calcium deposits that turned into open wounds on my body," Reed explained to her 1.2 million followers. "I have multiple wounds that are open on my upper/inner thighs, back, stomach, shoulders, and have already had surgical debridement to get rid of the necrotic dead skin so I could heal faster."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Influencer Lexi Reed Shares Health Update After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis Credit: Lexi Reed/Instagram

"I'm now going to wound care, have a wound nurse coming to my home, and have my wounds cleaned & bandages replaced daily which can be pretty painful," she continued. "I have medication I have to take everytime I eat to stop the calcium, weightloss, current IV treatments, hair loss, constant pain, and I'm still struggling to walk."

Reed, who has been vocal about her health journey on social media, then apologized for her recent silence and asks her fans to be patient with her as she navigates this "new chapter."

"Please keep praying for me and ill keep finding ways to keep you all updated. This is going to be tough, but I'm tougher," she ended the post. "Thankful for my husband @discoveringdanny, my family, friends, and you guys for giving me the fight to keep going. Love you all! ❤🙏."

Last month, Reed briefly opened up about the positive mindset she's been keeping while going through her blood transfusions.

"I'm in pain a lot every day, I cry. Some days are better than others but I have a really strong support system," she said on her Instagram Story. "I'm okay, I'm gonna get through this. Every day is a good day to keep pushing, keep fighting. And just have faith that it'll get better."

Lexi Reed Lexi Reed | Credit: Lexi Reed/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Since her January kidney failure, Reed added that she had a tracheostomy tube, otherwise known as a trach tube, placed in her throat while she was in a coma, which left her with a raspy voice. She also noted that she's lost "quite a bit" of weight but is simply focused on healing.

Reed has been in and out of doctor's offices over the last few months to try and figure out why she has been unable to walk on her own and the cause of her ongoing stomach and leg pain. Doctors previously thought she had calcinosis, a rare condition where "calcium buildups" form in and around joints like the elbows and knees, often after kidney failure. But after unsuccessful calcinosis treatments, she was then diagnosed with calciphylaxis.

Because calciphylaxis is so rare, Cleveland Clinic says, there is limited research on how best to treat it and the disease isn't considered "curable." But there are ways to manage it, with wound care, pain management with opioids, dialysis and treatments to regulate mineral levels in the body.