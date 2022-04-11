The weight loss influencer had to go back to the hospital last week with "hard, painful knots" on her stomach and legs, and just learned that it’s a form of calcinosis

Lexi Reed in 'Excruciating Pain' from Rare Side Effect of Her Kidney Failure: 'Not Getting Better'

Lexi Reed is getting more answers to her health problems, but she's dealing with the "reality" that it's going to take a long time for her to feel better.

The weight loss influencer, 31, had to go back to the hospital last week as she continues to deal with stomach and leg pain that seems to be a complication from going into kidney failure in January.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reed gave an update from the hospital on Sunday, explaining that she meant to fill in her followers sooner "but couldn't find the words."

"It just keeps reminding me of my reality that I'm not getting better anytime soon and the struggles this year has brought so far to my health, friends and family," she said on Instagram.

Reed said that her primary doctor sent her to the ER for more lab work and testing because of her pain.

"I've been experiencing hard, painful knots on my stomach, thighs, and legs that have been getting worse and spreading, causing me to be in excruciating pain/tears," she said, adding that she "couldn't get a clear answer on the diagnosis and was even told I needed to move more or that it might be fluid."

But doctors have since diagnosed Reed with calcinosis, "a rare condition for people who have had dialysis due to kidney failure and it causes calcium deposits, pain and is a serious condition." According to the National Institutes of Health, the calcium deposits typically form in and around joints like the knees and elbows, and are difficult to treat — some respond to medication, but others need to be surgically removed.

RELATED VIDEO: Weight Loss Influencer Lexi Reed Hospitalized After Her 'Organs Started Failing'

Reed said that she does seem to be getting better with medication.

"Thankfully my kidneys and liver are improving but I'll be having outpatient IV treatments for the deposits 2x a week for 4 weeks with my medline implant and staying positive that this will also improve," she said.

"As I said I've still got a long way to go but I will continue to smile and fight through every part of this process even when it may be hard or with tears in my eyes," Reed added. "I will continue to show others to never give up no matter what life throws at you. Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and love during all of this and always. ❤️"

Reed first went to the hospital on Jan. 20 after four days of being unable to keep any food down. Almost immediately after she arrived, Reed's blood sugar dropped and her organs started to fail, she said, and doctors decided to put her on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.

After nearly a month in the hospital, she was able to go home, but needed frequent dialysis treatments. Those she was able to stop on March 21, but she hasn't been able to walk on her own and was still dealing with stomach and leg pain.

When Reed went back to the hospital last Monday, she said she and husband Danny are "just ready for some answers."