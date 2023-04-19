Lexi Reed Had to Sleep in a Chair for Nearly a Year After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis: 'Slowly Healing'

Lexi Reed went nearly a year without proper sleep due to her lengthy health recovery.

On Tuesday, the weight loss influencer posted a Q&A on her Instagram Story and responded to a follower who asked her if her sleep has been impacted by her calciphylaxis diagnosis, which left her in and out of the hospital for months.

Calciphylaxis is a very rare and serious condition where calcium builds up in blood vessels and blocks blood flow to the skin, according to Cleveland Clinic. It can lead to open wounds and potentially deadly infections.

"100% — I slept in this chair until about 2 months ago or so," Reed, 31, responded alongside a photo of herself. "I'm finally able to sleep in a bed propped up but with multiple pillows surrounding me and I can't sleep any other way then on my back with my wounds which is hard enough.🙃 I miss being a side sleeper lol."

Reed then posted a photo of herself, sharing that she struggles with symptoms from her treatments.

"Hate how nauseous I feel after every infusion but unfortunately actually got sick today ugh. It is what it is..🤷‍♀️ #trusttheprocess."

She also shared a throwback photo from April 2022 where she shared at the time that she was receiving IV treatments two times a week for four weeks.

"One year later instead of those 4 weeks but thankful to still be slowly healing🙃🙃," she added.

Back in September 2022, Reed celebrated a huge milestone in her recovery, revealing on Instagram that she was finally able to walk again after spending the majority of the year facing mobility problems. Her post included a clip of her slowly walking up and down the sidewalk by herself, admitting that 2022 was "the hardest year of my life."

"After spending three weeks in the hospital at the beginning of this year I wasn't able to walk when I was released and felt defeated/devastated," Reed wrote at the time. "The doctors weren't sure why but I could no longer lift my right leg or walk on my own despite tests and with my other health problems my mobility wasn't the highest priority at the moment."

"The past 9 months have been unknown while I've had to use a wheelchair and have assistance with all my daily activities," she continued. "I've had to sit on the sidelines of my own life after I had finally made it to the center stage where I felt like I was living not just existing. Once again I felt trapped like I had been at 485lbs and refused to give up on myself."

"My posture isn't perfect, I've fallen multiple times, can't walk miles like I used too & I may not be as strong as I used to - but fall down seven times and stand up eight," Reed ended.