Lexi Reed Details Surgery for 'Painful' Wounds After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis: 'Still Fighting'

Lexi Reed is hoping to get back in the gym one day as she continues her recovery from the painful aftermath of her kidney failure.

On Wednesday, the weight loss influencer, 31, shared a health update on Instagram and revealed she's had another surgery since being diagnosed with calciphylaxis.

Calciphylaxis is a very rare and serious condition where calcium builds up in blood vessels and blocks blood flow to the skin, according to Cleveland Clinic. It can lead to open wounds and potentially deadly infections.

"Second surgical debridement today to remove the dead necrotic skin on both of my upper thighs so my wounds can fully heal quicker," Reed wrote alongside a photo of her smiling from her hospital bed. "I'm not a big fan of needles or surgery but I am a fan of getting my body back to its best health."

She then expressed her gratitude to her husband, Danny, for helping her on a daily basis with appointments and cleanings so that she heals without infections. On her Instagram Story, Reed gave followers a glimpse at some of the open wounds on her legs, sharing that "the pain is a 10" but it's necessary in order to heal.

"Due to the rare diagnosis of calciphylaxis my wounds are currently all over from my knees to my shoulders but still smiling/fighting and reminding myself that great things take time," she continued. "Life has been a lot different for me this year but despite the setback I'm still looking forward to the comeback. Thank you all for the continued prayers and for being patient with me while I take this time to heal - love you all! "

Reed gave another update later on, sharing that she's back home from surgery and not in too much pain. "One day these legs will be back in the gym," she wrote.

Since her January kidney failure, Reed has been in and out of doctor's offices over the last several months to try and figure out why she has been unable to walk on her own and the cause of her ongoing stomach and leg pain. Doctors previously thought she had calcinosis, a rare condition where "calcium buildups" form in and around joints like the elbows and knees, often after kidney failure. But after unsuccessful calcinosis treatments, she was then diagnosed with calciphylaxis.

Because calciphylaxis is so rare, Cleveland Clinic says, there is limited research on how best to treat it and the disease isn't considered "curable." But there are ways to manage it, with wound care, pain management with opioids, dialysis and treatments to regulate mineral levels in the body.

"It's a rare condition and I'm in for the long haul but ready to keep fighting," Reed said at the time. "Thanks for all the love and prayers."