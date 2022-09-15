Lexi Reed Details Surgery for 'Painful' Wounds After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis: 'Still Fighting'

“One day these legs will be back in the gym,” weight loss influencer Lexi Reed told followers in her latest health update

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 15, 2022 10:56 AM
Lexi Reed Shares Health Update
Photo: Lexi Reed/Instagram

Lexi Reed is hoping to get back in the gym one day as she continues her recovery from the painful aftermath of her kidney failure.

On Wednesday, the weight loss influencer, 31, shared a health update on Instagram and revealed she's had another surgery since being diagnosed with calciphylaxis.

Calciphylaxis is a very rare and serious condition where calcium builds up in blood vessels and blocks blood flow to the skin, according to Cleveland Clinic. It can lead to open wounds and potentially deadly infections.

"Second surgical debridement today to remove the dead necrotic skin on both of my upper thighs so my wounds can fully heal quicker," Reed wrote alongside a photo of her smiling from her hospital bed. "I'm not a big fan of needles or surgery but I am a fan of getting my body back to its best health."

Lexi Reed Shares Health Update
Lexi Reed/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She then expressed her gratitude to her husband, Danny, for helping her on a daily basis with appointments and cleanings so that she heals without infections. On her Instagram Story, Reed gave followers a glimpse at some of the open wounds on her legs, sharing that "the pain is a 10" but it's necessary in order to heal.

"Due to the rare diagnosis of calciphylaxis my wounds are currently all over from my knees to my shoulders but still smiling/fighting and reminding myself that great things take time," she continued. "Life has been a lot different for me this year but despite the setback I'm still looking forward to the comeback. Thank you all for the continued prayers and for being patient with me while I take this time to heal - love you all! "

Reed gave another update later on, sharing that she's back home from surgery and not in too much pain. "One day these legs will be back in the gym," she wrote.

Lexi Reed
Lexi Reed/Instagram

Since her January kidney failure, Reed has been in and out of doctor's offices over the last several months to try and figure out why she has been unable to walk on her own and the cause of her ongoing stomach and leg pain. Doctors previously thought she had calcinosis, a rare condition where "calcium buildups" form in and around joints like the elbows and knees, often after kidney failure. But after unsuccessful calcinosis treatments, she was then diagnosed with calciphylaxis.

Because calciphylaxis is so rare, Cleveland Clinic says, there is limited research on how best to treat it and the disease isn't considered "curable." But there are ways to manage it, with wound care, pain management with opioids, dialysis and treatments to regulate mineral levels in the body.

"It's a rare condition and I'm in for the long haul but ready to keep fighting," Reed said at the time. "Thanks for all the love and prayers."

Related Articles
Lexi Reed
Lexi Reed Says Health Has 'Worsened' After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis: 'This Is Going to Be Tough'
Influencer Lexi Reed Shares Health Update After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis
Lexi Reed Shares Update After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis: 'Fighting Daily for My Health'
Lexi Reed
Influencer Lexi Reed Dealing with 'Open Wounds and Severe Constant Pain' from 'Rare Condition'
Lexi Reed
Influencer Lexi Reed Is 'Still in Pain Constantly' as She Continues Treatments for Calcium Buildup
Lexi Reed
Lexi Reed Is 'Fighting' for a Solution After Unsuccessful Round of IV Treatments for Calcinosis
Lexi Reed
Lexi Reed in 'Excruciating Pain' from Rare Side Effect of Her Kidney Failure: 'Not Getting Better'
Jennie Garth for Voltaren
Jennie Garth Was 'Shocked' by Osteoarthritis Diagnosis, Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have It
Lexi Reed
Lexi Reed Says She's 'Lost Quite a Bit of Weight' Due to Her Health Problems but It's 'Bittersweet'
Lexi Reed
Influencer Lexi Reed Says Stomach Pain That Landed Her Back in the Hospital Likely 'Calcium Buildups'
Lexi Reed
Influencer Lexi Reed Is Back in the Hospital with Stomach and Leg Pain: 'Getting Worse'
Olivia Kiger-Camilo
17-Year-Old Recovers from Near-Death Experience with Flesh-Eating Bacteria: 'I'm Going to Start Dancing Again'
Olivia Kiger-Camilo
17-Year-Old Dancer Recovers from Flesh-Eating Bacteria: 'Miracle Child'
Lexi Reed
Influencer Lexi Reed Is 'Focusing on Healing' and Waiting for Answers After Experiencing Organ Failure
Lexi Reed
Influencer Lexi Reed Is 'Officially Off of Dialysis' 2 Months After Kidney Failure: 'Grateful'
Sandra Lee
Sandra Lee Says She's Taking a 'Solo Health Week' at Special Clinic in Germany: 'Can't Hurt to Triple Check'
Lexi Reed
Weight Loss Influencer Lexi Reed Says She's 'Working to Heal' in Instagram Post from Dialysis