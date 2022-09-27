Lexi Reed Is Able to Walk After Months in the Hospital for Calciphylaxis: 'Hardest Year of My Life'

Lexi Reed is celebrating a big milestone in her health journey since being diagnosed with calciphylaxis in the painful aftermath of her kidney failure.

On Monday, the weight loss influencer, 31, revealed in an Instagram update that she's finally able to walk again after spending the majority of the year facing mobility problems. Reed's post included a clip of her slowly walking up and down the sidewalk by herself, admitting that it's been "the hardest year of my life."

"After spending three weeks in the hospital at the beginning of this year I wasn't able to walk when I was released and felt defeated/devastated," Reed captioned the post. "The doctors weren't sure why but I could no longer lift my right leg or walk on my own despite tests and with my other health problems my mobility wasn't the highest priority at the moment."

"The past 9 months have been unknown while I've had to use a wheelchair and have assistance with all my daily activities," she continued. "I've had to sit on the sidelines of my own life after I had finally made it to the center stage where I felt like I was living not just existing. Once again I felt trapped like I had been at 485lbs and refused to give up on myself."

"My posture isn't perfect, I've fallen multiple times, can't walk miles like I used too & I may not be as strong as I used to - but fall down seven times and stand up eight," she ended.

Reed first announced in February that she was unable to walk or stand on her own following a month-long hospital stay where she was on a ventilator in a medically induced coma after her organs started to fail.

She was later diagnosed with calciphylaxis, a very rare and serious condition where calcium builds up in blood vessels and blocks blood flow to the skin, according to Cleveland Clinic. It can lead to open wounds and potentially deadly infections. Reed has since had a number of debridement surgeries so her wounds can heal from the painful condition.

"For those asking how I can walk (not far) after I had necrotic tissue removed, I'm constantly wrapped in bandages and if the wounds are deep we pack them with gauze before we cover them," Reed told her 1.1 million followers Monday. "I also wear baggy clothing as much as I can and I'm able to cover all my wounds with my clothes. Thankfully and sometimes painfully but a must is [my husband Danny] changes my bandages and cleans my wounds every single night."

In a Q&A on her Instagram Story, Reed also explained that she's trying to stay patient and trust the healing process throughout her lengthy health journey. She added that because calciphylaxis is such a rare condition, she's also unsure of what the future looks like for her.

"Some days are better than others with the pain but slowly I'm feeling better and slowly they're healing," she says of her open wounds.

Earlier this month, Reed praised her husband and her followers for their continued support, sharing that she's excited for her "comeback" and to hopefully get back in the gym one day.

"Due to the rare diagnosis of calciphylaxis my wounds are currently all over from my knees to my shoulders but still smiling/fighting and reminding myself that great things take time," she said. "Life has been a lot different for me this year but despite the setback I'm still looking forward to the comeback. Thank you all for the continued prayers and for being patient with me while I take this time to heal - love you all! "

"One day these legs will be back in the gym," Reed wrote.