Lewis Capaldi Reveals He Has Tourette's Syndrome: 'It's a New Thing — I'm Learning'

The Scottish singer, 25, said his recent diagnosis “makes so much sense” after dealing with shoulder twitches for years

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2022 11:16 AM
Spotify's Best New Artist Party featuring Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, Khalid, Alessia Cara and Julia Michaels held at Skylight Clarkson
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lewis Capaldi revealed that he has been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome.

On Monday, the 25-year-old Scottish singer-songwriter shared the news with his fans during an Instagram Live, noting that he's always had it despite never knowing. Capaldi explained that his shoulder twitches often because of it.

"The worst thing about it is when I'm excited I get it, when I'm stressed I get it, when I'm happy I get it. It happens all the time," he adds of his involuntary twitches. "Some days it's more painful than others and some days it's less painful. It looks a lot worse than it is. Sometimes it's quite uncomfortable … but it comes and goes."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Tourette's syndrome is a disorder "that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can't be easily controlled." The tics typically begin to manifest between the ages of 2 and 15, and males are three to four times more likely to develop the disorder than females.

The "Someone You Loved" singer told his followers that he originally thought he had "some horrible degenerative disease." He said being diagnosed with Tourette's "makes so much sense" after noticing his twitching in old interviews from 2018.

Lewis Capaldi performs on stage during TRNSMT Festival Day 5 at Glasgow Green on July 8, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I do the shoulder twitch quite a lot. And you see underneath every TikTok and stuff, people are like, 'Why is he twitching?', which is fine. Curiosity is fine. I get it," Capaldi said, noting that he spoke out about the disorder because he didn't want people to think he was "taking cocaine."

"It's a new thing, I haven't really learned much about it — I'm learning," he said. "I've got Botox on my shoulder to stop it moving. It worked for a bit."

Capaldi noted that otherwise, he's overall very healthy right now. Emma McNally, CEO of Tourettes Action, praised the singer for sharing his diagnosis.

"Tourette's affects 1 in 100 school aged children, however the public perception is that it affects only a minority," she told The Guardian. "Lewis Capaldi speaking out about his diagnosis will hopefully encourage others who are in the public eye to do the same."

"The more people who talk about Tourette Syndrome, the more people who share their stories, the better. Being diagnosed can be daunting," McNally added. "Newly diagnosed children need to see successful adults sharing and talking about their diagnosis, it will give them hope for the future."

Related Articles
halsey
Halsey Suffers 'Terrible' Food Poisoning Before UK Festival: 'No Idea How I'm Still Alive'
Jennie Garth for Voltaren
Jennie Garth Was 'Shocked' by Osteoarthritis Diagnosis, Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have It
iJustine attends the 9th Annual Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 13, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
YouTube Star iJustine Recalls 'Difficult' Recovery from Blood Clot That Left Her 'Basically Bedridden'
ROLLOUT family issue
How One Family Found Hope Amid the Pain of Their Son's Rare Brain Disorder: 'There's Going to Be a Better Day'
LoCash's Preston Brust Reveals Decade-Long Struggle with Bell's Palsy: 'It Feels Good to Share It'
LOCASH's Preston Brust Reveals Decade-Long Struggle with Bell's Palsy: 'It Feels Good to Share It'
billie eilish
Billie Eilish Says She's 'Pretty Confident' in Her Tourette Syndrome: 'It's Part of Me'
Michael Klim attends Everest Race Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse on October 19, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.
Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Reveals CIDP Diagnosis: 'My Health Began to 'Deteriorate Drastically'
Justin Bieber Reveals He Has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and His Face Is Partially Paralyzed: 'I Have Hope'
Justin Bieber Reveals He Has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and His Face Is Partially Paralyzed: 'I Have Hope'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Justin Bieber Shares Update on Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Recovery: 'Each Day Has Gotten Better'
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn Opens Up About Struggling with Insomnia Following Her First Knee Surgery
THERMAL, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Anitta attends Levi's And Tequila Don Julio Neon Carnival, with Hydration By Liquid I.V. on April 16, 2022 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Neon Carnival)
Anitta Reveals She Has Endometriosis After 9 Years of 'Suffering' and Being Misdiagnosed by Doctors
Justin Bieber
What to Know About Ramsay Hunt Syndrome After Justin Bieber's Diagnosis
Halsey
Halsey Is 'Celebrating' Recent Health Diagnoses After Being 'Called Crazy': 'I've Been Sick for a Long Time'
Lexi Reed
Lexi Reed Says Health Has 'Worsened' After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis: 'This Is Going to Be Tough'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamhalsey/2835039068495166783/?hl=en
Halsey Responds to Social Media Followers Who Say They 'Look Sick': It's 'BC I AM!'
Trista Sutter, Ryan Sutter, and their kids son Maxwell Alston in July 2007 and daughter Blakesley Grace Shoot date: June 22, 2022 at their home in Colorado.
Celebrities Who've Talked About Battling Lyme Disease