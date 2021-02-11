Over 6,800 Amazon Shoppers Love This Sleek and Quiet Air Purifier for Year-Round Allergies and Pet Dander

"I bought two of these to clean the air in the large basement I'm living in during the recent bout of wildfire smoke, and they have been an absolute lifesaver," one customer wrote when wildfires were ravaging the West Coast. "The air feels fresher and cleaner all around, and I rarely notice unpleasant odors anymore, despite the poor ventilation in the space. They even work for cooking odors! They are fantastically quiet, compact, and easy to use, and they have a nice, unobtrusive appearance that makes them easy to integrate into various spaces."