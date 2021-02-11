Over 6,800 Amazon Shoppers Love This Sleek and Quiet Air Purifier for Year-Round Allergies and Pet Dander

While it may not feel like it, spring is just a month away. Air purifiers have been in high demand over the last year, so much so that they've been virtually out of stock a couple of times. And with allergy season coming up quickly, you may be thinking about finally adding an air purifier to your home — and Amazon shoppers think this one is worth the investment.
The Levoit Vital 100 Air Purifier is Amazon's fourth best-selling air purifier as of this writing and has over 6,800 five-star ratings. If the brand name looks familiar to you, that's because Levoit is responsible for several of Amazon's best-selling air purifiers, including the Core 300, which is always dominating the air purifier chart.
The Vital 100 air purifier features a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, which is able to capture 99.97 percent of airborne particles, including pet dander, pollen, mold spores, and dust. The air purifier can clean 500 square feet of space in 30 minutes and can help relieve allergy symptoms, as well as control odors and fumes from cigarette smoke or cooking.
"I bought two of these to clean the air in the large basement I'm living in during the recent bout of wildfire smoke, and they have been an absolute lifesaver," one customer wrote when wildfires were ravaging the West Coast. "The air feels fresher and cleaner all around, and I rarely notice unpleasant odors anymore, despite the poor ventilation in the space. They even work for cooking odors! They are fantastically quiet, compact, and easy to use, and they have a nice, unobtrusive appearance that makes them easy to integrate into various spaces."
Another shopper wrote that they've only "sneezed once" since owning the Vital 100 air purifier. "I don't know how I lived without this in my life," they said. "I have seasonal allergies that last all year long and three big dogs… I've had this for a month now and within 24 hours I noticed how much better my house smelled. My husband noticed it [too] and if my husband noticed then you can count on the fact it is actually working."
If you're eyeing the Levoit Vital 100, we recommend adding it to your cart before everyone catches on to how great it is.