21 Celebrities Who Bravely Went Public with Their Health Battles

The singer revealed on Instagram in May 2018 that she underwent laparoscopic surgery in December to have six fibroid tumors removed from her uterus. She compared the tumors’ sizes to two apples, three kiwis and a few strawberries — “a fruit bowl of pain everyday,” she wrote — and added that the weight and size of the growths was proportional to being six months pregnant.

“I tried to be brave but it was excruciating at times and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again,” she shared. “I had surgery in December and I was so scared, despite lots of love from friends and family I felt really alone and my confidence as a woman was knocked.”

The artist then shared a message to others dealing with similar health scares. “I know that a lot of women suffer from fibroid tumours and I just wanted to say after my experience that you are amazing warriors and that you are not alone. you can get through this,” she said, signing off on her post, “and with this I let go of the pain… love always twigs.”