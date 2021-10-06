Lena Dunham Slams 'Gnarly' Body Shaming Comments About Her Weight Gain and Wedding Photos

The Girls writer and creator said that when she was thinner, she "was in active addiction with undiagnosed illness," and that she’s now working "towards health"

After steering clear of the "cesspool" parts of the internet for the last few years, Lena Dunham decided to dive back in after her wedding and is frustrated with the body shaming comments she found.

The Girls writer and creator, 35, said that she's had a "lovely" week since she married musician Luis Felber at the end of September and "got to feel the intense love" of their friends and family. After posting about their wedding on Instagram, Dunham said that she decided to take a "peek" at the comment section, a place she had been avoiding.

"It's a little too easy to feel the glow of support and forget about the cesspool lurking behind it — so I took a peek, and saw some gnarly s---, most not worth responding to or even sharing with you," she wrote on Instagram.

Dunham did, though, want to address the amount of body shaming directed her way.

"One narrative I take issue with, largely because it's a story I don't want other women, other people, to get lodged in their heads is that I should somehow be ashamed because my body has changed since I was last on television," she said.

"Firstly 'did Lena eat the cast of Girls' just isn't a very good joke — I could punch that up for the Tweeter. Secondly, it's ironic to have my body compared to a body that was also the subject of public scorn — an echo chamber of body shaming. But lastly, when will we learn to stop equating thinness with health/happiness?" she asked.

Lena Dunham and Lu Felber Wedding Lena Dunham and Luis Felber | Credit: Jonny Ruff

"Of course weight loss can be the result of positive change in habits, but guess what? So can weight gain," she said. "The pics I'm being compared to are from when I was in active addiction with undiagnosed illness. In the four years since I've gotten sober and begun my life as someone who aspires toward health and not just achievement."

The Camping creator said that she's now "the kind of sister/friend/daughter that I want to be," and her new husband "doesn't recognize me in those old photos because he sees how dimmed my light was."

Dunham said she decided to speak out in the hopes it could help others.