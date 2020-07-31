Lena Dunham Says She Had Severe Symptoms for 21 Days After Contracting Coronavirus in March

“I was lucky enough to have a doctor who could offer me regular guidance on how to care for myself and I never had to be hospitalized," Dunham wrote of her experience with COVID-19

Lena Dunham is opening up for the first time about her experience with contracting the novel coronavirus.

The Girls creator, 34, shared a lengthy post on Friday, as she revealed that she was became ill with COVID-19 in mid-March.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’ve been reluctant to share this, having written and rewritten it anxiously. I don’t want to unnecessarily add my voice to a noisy landscape on such a challenging topic,” Dunham wrote at the start of the post, before noting that the “carelessness with which so many in the United States are treating social distancing” compeled her to share her story.

“The fact is, the Coronavirus kills people. We know that. But it will also alter the bodies and lived experiences of so many who are infected, in ways they could never have predicted,” she said, adding that had it not been for her years of health struggles, she didn’t know “how I would have tolerated crossing that threshold from well to unwell.”

Image zoom Lena Dunham Presley Ann/Getty Images

When Dunham’s symptoms first began, she said that she experienced “achy joints,” but because she was already used to dealing with chronic pain, she “didn’t freak out.”

“But the pain was soon joined by an impossible, crushing fatigue. Then, a fever of 102. Suddenly my body simply...revolted,” she continued, noting that in addition to difficulty breathing and pounding headaches, she also experienced a number of other symptoms, including numbness, difficulty sleeping and and a loss of taste and smell.

“This went on for 21 days, days that blended into each other like a rave gone wrong,” Dunham wrote. “I was lucky enough to have a doctor who could offer me regular guidance on how to care for myself and I never had to be hospitalized.”

Dunham said that she had to self-isolate for a month before she tested negative for COVID-19 and was taken aback by “how intense the loneliness had been.”

However, even after testing negative, Dunham said she continued to deal with a number of new symptoms.

“I had swollen hands and feet, an unceasing migraine and fatigue that limited my every move. Even as a chronically ill person, I had never felt this way,” she said. “The doctor determined I was suffering from clinical adrenal insufficiency - my pituitary gland had almost entirely ceased to function - as well as ‘status migrainosus’ (in human terms, a migraine that just won’t stop).”

“My arthritis flared and required an immune-modulator drug that is hard on my body. And there are weirder symptoms that I’ll keep to myself,” she added. “Doctors don’t yet know enough about COVID-19 to be able to tell me why exactly my body responded this way or what my recovery will look like.”

RELATED VIDEO: Man Says His Final Goodbyes to Wife of Almost 30 Years Shortly Before She Dies of Coronavirus

Despite the severity of her symptoms, Dunham went on to acknowledge how fortunate she was to have access to “exceptional" health care as well as a “flexible job where I can ask for the support I need to perform.”

“Not everybody has such luck, and I am posting this because of those people,” she added.

“The serious long-term health consequences of a COVID-19 infection are something doctors are learning more about every hour. We have never moved this fast in medicine - we’ve never had to - and experts are doing some incredible work with containment and prevention. But we don’t yet understand the long term impact of this illness on people’s bodies and minds,” she continued, as she urged her followers to take the health crisis seriously.

“This isn’t like passing the flu to your coworker,” she wrote. “This is the biggest deal in our country, and in the world right now.”

“When you take the appropriate measures to protect yourself and your neighbors, you save them a world of pain. You save them a journey that nobody deserves to take, with a million outcomes we don’t yet understand, and a million people with carrying resources and varying levels of support who are not ready for this tidal wave to take them,” she added. “It is critical we are all sensible and compassionate at this time...because, there is truly no other choice.”