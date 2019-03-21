Lena Dunham Has a 'Long Overdue' Break Up with Her Scale: 'We're Done'

Lena Dunham no longer wants to have her scale hold any kind of importance in her life.

On Thursday, the Girls actress, 32, shared a video on social media announcing the big split.

“So yeah, this is a break up,” she said, without immediately making the object of her disaffection clear.

“I can’t do this anymore. I don’t have feelings for you anymore. I don’t love you anymore. And I’ve tried, tried to do it different ways. You know I’ve tried to bring the excitement back,” she continued, before turning the camera to face her scale.

Holding the device aloft she added, “but we’re done so…” before throwing it away in the garbage.

“Bye,” she added, without any hint of remorse in her voice.

“Ending a 25 year relationship with a long overdue Dear John,” she captioned the clip.

Opening up last month about how she was putting less pressure on herself these days, Dunham revealed that she’s happier than ever — including with her weight.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in this life feeling like too much. Too hungry. Too anxious. Too loud. Too needy. Too sick. Too dramatic. Too honest. Too sexy (jk lol.) I was always sent the message, in insidious ways, that I took up too much room and demanded too much from life and sometimes gave too much to people who didn’t want any at all,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in her underwear.

“But something has changed, and it started when I realized: I don’t have to be *for* everybody, and that for the right people, my too much is just enough,” she continued. “My too much also means I have room for their too much and we can take turns too muching all over each other.”

Lena Dunham Lena Dunham/Instagram

And as a result, Dunham said that her body changed.

“At 32: I weigh the most I ever have. I love the most I ever have. I read and write and laugh the most I ever have. And I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” she said. “Not the frail, precarious happiness of ‘things are going perfectly.’ The big, generous, jiggly happiness of ‘I think I’m finally starting to get the hang of this.’ Not too much… Just enough.”

