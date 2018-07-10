Lena Dunham Says She Feels 'Joyous and Free' After Gaining 24 Lbs.

Lena Dunham says she is feeling good after gaining 24 lbs.

The actress, writer and director posted to Instagram on Tuesday, showing a photo from April 2017 next to a photo from Monday.

“On the left: 138 pounds, complimented all day and propositioned by men and on the cover of a tabloid about diets that work,” Dunham captioned the post. “Also, sick in the tissue and in the head and subsisting only on small amounts of sugar, tons of caffeine and a purse pharmacy.” At that time, the Girls writer and star had had multiple surgeries to treat endometriosis and her chronic pain.

She continues: “On the right: 162 pounds, happy joyous & free, complimented only by people that matter for reasons that matter, subsisting on a steady flow of fun/healthy snacks and apps and entrees, strong from lifting dogs and spirits. Even this OG body positivity warrior sometimes looks at the left picture longingly, until I remember the impossible pain that brought me there and onto my proverbial knees. As I type I can feel my back fat rolling up under my shoulder blades. I lean in.”

Dunham, who has been open in the past about her battle with endometriosis and OCD, kicked up her fitness routine in the last few years after she learned that working out helps her manage her anxiety. She began doing yoga and taking classes with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson.

“I think for me the big thing was that Tracy just very clearly wasn’t trying to change my body,” she told PEOPLE at the opening of Anderson’s new flagship studio on New York City’s Upper East Side. “I came to her and was like, ‘I have endometriosis, I have chronic physical pain, I just want to feel stronger I just want to have a stronger core, I want to feel like I have more power throughout my day, how do I get there?’ ”

Anderson also told PEOPLE that Dunham came to her to help her feel better, not to look different.

“She came to me and when she was so vocal about how my program helped her with her OCD … for me, when people come to me from the vanity thread, I know that they have a lot of balance work to do in their bodies,” Anderson said. “So when somebody comes to me with, ‘My health matters first, I just want to feel good in my skin, I want to be healthy,’ that’s where it needs to come from. Because there’s not one specific definition of beauty and we really have to move the needle in the other direction for that.”

The 32-year-old also opened up about dealing with body shaming in Hollywood on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year.

“I was frustrated by it, because it really was evidence that as a woman in Hollywood, you just can’t win,” Dunham said. “It’s just so crazy because I spent six years of my career being called things like ‘bag of milk’ on the internet, baby cow, aging cow.”

Dunham also admitted she doesn’t care what people think when it comes to her own body.

“I was like, anyone who’s going to take the time to say something negative about my weight on the internet I wasn’t particularly keen to impress anyway,” she said.