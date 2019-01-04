LeBron James, Cindy Crawford and More Are Helping Fans Keep Their New Year's Fitness Resolutions

A new year brings new opportunities to get fit.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cindy Crawford, LeBron James and Lindsey Vonn‘s new lifestyle brand Ladder is helping fans keep their fitness and health new year’s resolutions with personalized products delivered via a monthly subscription.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Aside from the monthly subscription, Ladder also offers free videos and editorial content on its website to offer advice and motivation from experts in the fitness arena.

“I have been on a fitness crusade for five decades, and I have learned that even with the great strides we have made, we have a long way to go to make fitness accessible to each and every person on the planet,” said Schwarzenegger in a statement when the brand launched earlier this year. “I am excited to be part of a company that simplifies the health industry and makes premium products and resources available to everybody.”

Cindy Crawford Julien Hekimian/Getty

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn ‘at Peace’ with Retirement, Says Breaking World Cup Record Is ‘Not the Sum’ of Career

Added Crawford: “What we put into our bodies on a daily basis affects everything, from how our skin looks to our energy levels. With Ladder, we worked to create a brand that is trustworthy, transparent and effective — so you know exactly what you are putting in your body, but also to learn and understand why it is so important.”

Olympian Vonn acknowledges she has access to the “best nutritionists and trainers in the world” yet still found it “difficult” to find a program that was a good fit for her lifestyle.

To get started, Ladder offers a six-question quiz created by their experts to determine the right products for a specific consumer.