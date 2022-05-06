Leave It to Beaver Star Tony Dow Diagnosed with Cancer

Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home and studio in the Topanga area of Los Angeles. When it comes time to sitting down in a studio and carving out bronze and wooden sculptures inspired by the nature all around him, Wally isn't leaving it up to the Beav these days. Dow, who famously played the Beaver's older brother Wally on the classic 1950s-60s sitcom "Leave it To Beaver," is carving out a name for himself in the art world these days, as an abstract artist Beavers Brother Sculpture, Topanga, USA

Credit: Reed Saxon/AP/Shutterstock