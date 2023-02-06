Leanne Hainsby Discusses 'One of the Cruelest Parts' of Cancer Treatment

The Peloton instructor says she was able to keep up her classes and "people didn't seem to notice," but her hair loss affected her self-esteem

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 6, 2023 07:31 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Leanne Hainsby at the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
Photo: John Phillips/Getty for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

Leanne Hainsby is getting real about her self-image struggles during chemotherapy.

The Peloton instructor, 35, who recently revealed her August 2022 breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post Monday about the physical changes she had to endure — specifically, the loss of her hair.

Posting a carousel of cheerful shots including two videos beaming for the camera, Hainsby explained her happiness was because she needs to wear long sleeves while healing from surgery and this look gave her confidence.

"Over the last six months, I've been determined to not let my insecurities about the way I look affect how I've shown up. Some days that's been easier than others," she notes, "I feel lucky, but it doesn't mean it hasn't felt completely s--- at times too."

"People tell me how lucky I am that I didn't lose my hair. No, I'm not bald, but I did lose my hair," she explains. "I lost over half of it, and every ponytail has been strategically placed to make it less obvious."

"Losing any of my hair felt terrifying, but keeping half of my hair was the goal with the particular chemo I had. I worked hard to keep it, and so that's been a win for me. My sideburns are slowly growing back too, who knew I'd miss them so much?! Jokes aside, the cold cap and relentless hair shedding/meticulous hair care for months on end has been traumatic," Hainsby writes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY42LmGozEE/. Leanne Hainsby/Instagram
Leanne Hainsby/Instagram

The instructor's eyebrows, eyelashes, and body hair were all lost to chemotherapy as well but she had her eyebrows tattooed on and wears false lashes.

"In the grand scheme of things, these side effects have felt irrelevant compared to having the opportunity to get better, but they do make a difference to your self-esteem. Hair loss is one of the cruelest parts of cancer treatment."

Hainsby writes she hopes her frankness on the subject might help others going through the same experience. "Away from Instagram, I felt and looked less and less like myself with every week of treatment, but with a lot of effort, I kept up my classes and people didn't seem to notice."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY42LmGozEE/. Leanne Hainsby/Instagram
Leanne Hainsby/Instagram

"To me that felt bizarre quite honestly, but I wonder if it's because when you focus on how good you can make other people feel they will always look beyond the physical. It becomes less important compared to your magic that goes way beyond the surface, and it's that magic that leaves the lasting impression. It's a lesson that I've learned first hand and I'll value it forever more."

On Friday, Hainsby revealed on Instagram she was diagnosed with breast cancer last August.

She was able to continue working during her 12-week round of chemotherapy, explaining that leading her classes gave her "a focus, and some sparkle in an otherwise incredibly tough time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I would teach my Wednesday morning LIVE classes, and then meet my Mum and go to the treatment suite for my weekly dose," she said, but added, "Chemo is no joke."

Related Articles
Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby
Leanne Hainsby Returns to Peloton After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Felt the Love Today'
Peloton's Leanne Hainsby Diagnosed With Breast Cancer at Age 35
Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby, 35, Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis in Instagram Post
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoLqB03O3FO/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D hed: Clea Shearer Starts Ovary Suppression Shots to Kick Start Her Menopause
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Starts Ovary Suppression Shots to Start Menopause: 'So Many Feelings'
Samantha Harris
Samantha Harris Was Misdiagnosed for Months After Her Mammogram Came Back Clear: 'It Was Breast Cancer'
Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So it Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis
Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So It Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Jane Fonda Says Chemo 'Hit Me Hard,' Made Her 'Think About Death a Lot'
Personality Joan Lunden visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 26, 2020 in Universal City, California.
Joan Lunden Recalls How Going Public with Her Breast Cancer Journey in 2014 'Changed' Her Life
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 02: Jane Fonda hosts Fire Drill Fridays to call attention to the growing climate crisis and demand that President Biden declare a climate emergency at a rally in Freedom Plaza on December 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Jane Fonda Says Her Cancer Is in Remission: 'I Am Feeling So Blessed, So Fortunate'
Ben Alldis and Leanne Hainsby
Peloton Instructors Ben Alldis and Leanne Hainsby Get Engaged During Romantic Trip to Ibiza
Shannen Doherty
Shannen Doherty Shares Emotional Experience with Hair Loss from Cancer Treatment: 'I Loved My Hair'
Ballet Dancer Kara Skrubis Continues Dance Following Bone Cancer, Amputation: ‘I Never Gave Up’
21-Year-Old Dance Major Continues Ballet Following Bone Cancer, Leg Amputation: 'I Never Gave Up'
Ariel Nagi's cancer story Credit: Courtesy of Ariel Nagi
Mom Reflects on Breast Cancer Diagnosis at 32: 'How Will I Have the Strength and Energy to Care for My Kids?'
Miranda McKeon, 20, Talks ‘Empowerment’ from Breast Reconstruction After Mastectomy: ‘I Feel So Confident’
Miranda McKeon, 20, Talks 'Empowerment' from Breast Reconstruction After Mastectomy: 'I Feel So Confident'
Katie Couric says she feels 'super lucky' her breast cancer was detected early
Katie Couric 'Feeling Great' After Two Weeks of Radiation Treatment for Breast Cancer
Marlyne Barrett
'Chicago Med' Star Marlyne Barrett Reveals She Has Uterine and Ovarian Cancer: 'I'm Holding Onto Faith'
miranda mckeon breast cancer treatment
Miranda McKeon, 20, Reflects on Losing Her 'Body to Science' During Breast Cancer Treatment