Leanne Hainsby Discusses 'One of the Cruelest Parts' of Cancer Treatment

Leanne Hainsby is getting real about her self-image struggles during chemotherapy.

The Peloton instructor, 35, who recently revealed her August 2022 breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post Monday about the physical changes she had to endure — specifically, the loss of her hair.

Posting a carousel of cheerful shots including two videos beaming for the camera, Hainsby explained her happiness was because she needs to wear long sleeves while healing from surgery and this look gave her confidence.

"Over the last six months, I've been determined to not let my insecurities about the way I look affect how I've shown up. Some days that's been easier than others," she notes, "I feel lucky, but it doesn't mean it hasn't felt completely s--- at times too."

"People tell me how lucky I am that I didn't lose my hair. No, I'm not bald, but I did lose my hair," she explains. "I lost over half of it, and every ponytail has been strategically placed to make it less obvious."

"Losing any of my hair felt terrifying, but keeping half of my hair was the goal with the particular chemo I had. I worked hard to keep it, and so that's been a win for me. My sideburns are slowly growing back too, who knew I'd miss them so much?! Jokes aside, the cold cap and relentless hair shedding/meticulous hair care for months on end has been traumatic," Hainsby writes.

Leanne Hainsby/Instagram

The instructor's eyebrows, eyelashes, and body hair were all lost to chemotherapy as well but she had her eyebrows tattooed on and wears false lashes.

"In the grand scheme of things, these side effects have felt irrelevant compared to having the opportunity to get better, but they do make a difference to your self-esteem. Hair loss is one of the cruelest parts of cancer treatment."

Hainsby writes she hopes her frankness on the subject might help others going through the same experience. "Away from Instagram, I felt and looked less and less like myself with every week of treatment, but with a lot of effort, I kept up my classes and people didn't seem to notice."

Leanne Hainsby/Instagram

"To me that felt bizarre quite honestly, but I wonder if it's because when you focus on how good you can make other people feel they will always look beyond the physical. It becomes less important compared to your magic that goes way beyond the surface, and it's that magic that leaves the lasting impression. It's a lesson that I've learned first hand and I'll value it forever more."

On Friday, Hainsby revealed on Instagram she was diagnosed with breast cancer last August.

She was able to continue working during her 12-week round of chemotherapy, explaining that leading her classes gave her "a focus, and some sparkle in an otherwise incredibly tough time."

"I would teach my Wednesday morning LIVE classes, and then meet my Mum and go to the treatment suite for my weekly dose," she said, but added, "Chemo is no joke."