"It was time for me to break away from my deep codependency and to figure out what was chemically going on to be able to take care of myself," LeAnn Rimes explained

LeAnn Rimes Recalls She Was in a 'Very, Very Dark Place' When She Checked Into Treatment Center

LeAnn Rimes is opening up about her mental health.

During an interview with Insider published Friday, the Grammy-winning singer, 39, spoke about achieving success at an early age and the stress that came along with it.

"Being in the public eye from the time I was very young and having to override my humanness I think was a huge part of my experience with anxiety and depression and what was triggering it," she told the outlet.

One day after turning 30 in August 2012, Rimes sought help by checking into a treatment facility.

"I was in a very, very dark place. I had never been alone," the Wholly Human podcast host recalled. "There was always someone around, whether it be a parent or a manager, an agent or a publicist, or a husband, or whatever it was."

Explaining her decision to seek help, she continued, "It was just time. It was time for me to break away from my deep codependency and to figure out what was chemically going on to be able to take care of myself."

At the time she entered treatment, Rimes told PEOPLE, "This is just a time for me to emotionally check out for a second and take care of myself and come back in 30 days as the best 30-year-old woman I can be."

Looking back, she said in 2020 that seeking help was "the best gift I could've given myself."

In August 2021, Rimes revealed that she experienced depression during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't think I've ever been off the road for 16 months like this at one point for a solid period of time. I went back out to do my first show recently in front of thousands of people. I was so triggered," the "Blue" singer said at the time while on The Verywell Mind Podcast with Editor-In-Chief Amy Morin, LCSW.

Added Rimes: "I'm like, oh my God, the experience that I'm having right now is so intense. And it was also like, nothing happened. I walked out, it's like riding a bike, it didn't feel like there were 16 months in between."

"I recognized when I went out, how unhealthy some of this [was]. I'm like, this is not the normal experience that I'm supposed to be having," she continued. "And I've been having this heightened, energetic experience for my whole life."

She explained that it was "quite shocking" to return to the stage and began to recognize the things she needs to do to support herself.

"It's been really good for me, this time to understand like, oh, there is a different way of experiencing the world," she said in part.