'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney Shows Off 10-Month Body Transformation: 'Putting in that WORK'

Leah McSweeney is showing off the impressive results of nearly a year's hard work!

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 40, posted revealing before-and-after pics of her physique in underwear, displaying the new muscle tone she'd developed over a 10-month regime of exercise and whole-body self-care.

"Now versus 10 months ago. I've been putting in that WORK," she captioned the shots. "Not just working out but therapy, sobriety, meditation and not depriving myself of carbs! Yes I look stronger but the most important aspect is I FEEL stronger. And healthier. And happier. And that's what I'm after."

She also took the opportunity to add thanks to those who had helped her "on the journey," adding, "You know who you are!"

Fellow stars of the Real Housewives franchise chimed in on the post to congratulate McSweeney on her transformation, including Tamra Judge, Wendy Osefo, Elyse Slain, and Gina Kirschenheiter.

Earlier in the month, McSweeney gave a glimpse at her hard work by posting a beach photo looking fit and relaxed in a bright red bikini. "Mentally I'm here. And I'm staying here mentally and spiritually all of 2023," she captioned the shot.

In July 2022, Bravo and Peacock revealed that McSweeney would be starring on season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. McSweeney was not shy about showing off her physique then, either, posing In the first cast photo sporting a string bikini and a bucket hat.