See How Lea Michele 'Finds Some Peace' While Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Lea Michele is social distancing in the healthiest way.

Sharing glimpses of her typical stay-at-home day with PeopleTV amid the coronavirus pandemic, Michele — who traditionally gives tips every Wednesday for her “Wellness Wednedsay” series on her Instagram Stories — walks through how she keeps anxiety to a minimum during “such a challenging time.”

“We are all in this together and if you can stay home, please stay home,” Michele, 33, tells fans. “I wanted to share with you all some little tips that are helping me to find some peace during this challenging time.”

The actress starts her day with a healthy smoothie, blending almond milk, spinach, avocado and blueberries in a Nutribullet.

“I think being outside right now is the most important so once I make my shake, I bring my laptop outside and I get some work done and I breathe in some fresh air and it feels really good,” she adds.

Image zoom Lea Michele Lea Michele/ Instagram

After some outdoor productivity, Michele heads inside for some self-care. She meditates and then puts on a face mask.

“In the afternoon, I try to take a few moments to myself and I put on a quick 15-minute meditation on my @calm app,” she captions a Boomerang of a candle. “Taking care of our mind during this time is so important.”

And there’s always room for some family time — even if her dad is farther away than she would like.

“Me and my mom FaceTime with my dad at least twice a day,” she captions a video of her mom FaceTiming her dad. “It’s so hard that he is on the East coast during this time and we are separated. Connecting with friends and family is so important right now.”

Image zoom Lea Michele Gary Gershoff/Getty

And what better way to end the night than with some Netflix?

“Now time for some @netflix and bed,” she captions a selfie. “Sending everyone love right now. And please remember if you can stay home then please stay home and stay safe.”

On Instagram, Michele has shared some adorable photos of herself and her mom, with whom she’s social distancing in California.

“Day 6 of self-quarantine and me and my mom have already turned into the same person,” she recently captioned a photo of herself striking a pose with Edith.

