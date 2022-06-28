Lauren Conrad Shares Experience with Ectopic Pregnancy After Roe v. Wade Reversal: 'Lifesaving Care'

“I hope someday we will be in a place where every woman has access to the healthcare she needs and the freedom to decide what happens in her own body,” Lauren Conrad shared

Following the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade, Lauren Conrad is opening up about receiving "lifesaving care" due to an ectopic pregnancy.

On Tuesday, The Hills alum, 36, shared a series of Instagram Stories in which she revealed that she was diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy prior to starting a family with husband William Tell.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The last few days have been hard. I've been searching for the right words, and reposting someone else's didn't feel quite right," she said. "I wanted to share my own experience with lifesaving reproductive care."

Lauren Conrad Lauren Conrad

Left: Credit: Lauren Conrad/Instagram Right: Credit: Lauren Conrad/Instagram

She continued, "Six years ago, while trying to start our family, I had an ectopic pregnancy."

The Little Market co-founder shared that doctors were able to save her fallopian tubes due to "prompt medical care," which allowed her to have two healthy pregnancies. Conrad and Tell are now parents to sons Liam and son Charlie, 2.

"Yesterday I read about a woman with this same condition having her ectopic pregnancy rupture — and facing death — while waiting for treatment," she wrote. "Because her doctor was on the phone with his lawyer out of fear of losing his medical license (for using a D&C as a tool to help establish the diagnosis of an ectopic pregnancy)."

"This is heart breaking [sic]," she added.

Lauren Conrad and Husband William Lauren Conrad and William Tell | Credit: Jennifer Graylock/Getty

According to the Mayo Clinic, ectopic pregnancy "occurs when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus." This type of pregnancy cannot proceed normally and can lead to life-threatening bleeding without treatment.

Conrad also opened up about the importance of women being able to make their own choices in regards to reproductive care.

"Many women in my life have had their own experiences with abortion," she said. "I am so grateful that in each case they were able to safely receive the healthcare they needed and were free to make their own decisions."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Lauren Conrad/Instagram Lauren Conrad

Left: Credit: Lauren Conrad/Instagram Right: Credit: Lauren Conrad/Instagram

"Talking about abortion is hard. It can be scary and sad and confusing, and it divides us. But we must continue — and listening — to each other in a respectful way, especially when we disagree," she continued. "I hope someday we will be in a place where every woman has access to the healthcare she needs and the freedom to decide what happens in her own body."