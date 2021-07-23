Lauren Burnham Hospitalized for Postpartum Complications: 'Getting Worse,' Says Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. revealed Thursday night on Instagram that wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk is battling a severe case of mastitis that has required hospitalization

The former Bachelor contestant, 29, was hospitalized and given antibiotics on Thursday night but was still "getting worse," husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. shared on his Instagram Story.

Her husband then zoomed in on her "wild" X-ray and vials of "so. much. blood" that had been taken from her.

According to Mayo Clinic, "Mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection." It can be caused by blocked milk ducts and bacteria entering the breast.

If not treated early enough, mastitis "can cause a collection of pus (abscess) to develop in your breast," which "usually requires surgical drainage."

"Hate this for her," Arie wrote of his wife on his first post, adding later, "She'll be here overnight. IV antibiotics and scans for any abscess"

He concluded, "She's been through a lot this week."

Both Lux and Senna have joined the family — which also includes Arie and Lauren's 2-year-old daughter Alessi Ren — at home after Senna spent a week in the neonatal intensive care unit for breathing issues following her birth.

According to a post on Arie's Instagram Story, their baby girl "needed oxygen" but was "doing much better" four days after her arrival.

As for Lux, he spent "just a few hours in the NICU," the new dad of three shared.