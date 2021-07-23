Lauren Burnham Shares Health Update amid Hospitalization for 'Antibiotic Resistant Mastitis'

"Feeling so much better today," mother of three Lauren Burnham Luyendyk shared on Friday after spending the night at the hospital

The former Bachelor contestant, 29, updated fans on her condition in an Instagram Story on Friday, sharing that she's on the mend after spending the night at the hospital.

Alongside a photo of herself with what appeared to be cold packs stuffed underneath her top, Lauren wrote, "feeling so much better today. thank you for all of the well wishes. love you guys!"

The mother of three — who shares 6-week-old twins Senna James and Lux Jacob and 2-year-old daughter Alessi Ren with husband Arie Luyendyk Jr., 39 — went on to explain her selfie.

"For those of you confused by this pic lol...in the hospital for antibiotic resistant mastitis," she added.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "Mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection." It occurs when milk is trapped inside the breast, though it can also be caused by blocked milk ducts or bacteria entering the breast.

News of Lauren's hospitalization was first shared by Arie, who told fans on his Instagram Story Thursday night that the "mastitis was getting worse even on antibiotics."

"Hate this for her," Arie captioned a video of Lauren lying in a hospital bed, adding later, "She'll be here overnight. IV antibiotics and scans for any abscess."

"She's been through a lot this week," he added.

Lauren and Arie welcomed their twins on June 11, though newborn daughter Senna spent a week in the neonatal intensive care unit for breathing issues following her birth.

According to a previous post on Arie's Instagram Story, their baby girl "needed oxygen" but was "doing much better" four days after her arrival. As for Lux, he spent "just a few hours in the NICU," the father of three shared.

Senna joined the rest of the family at home shortly before Father's Day. "Best early Father's Day gift, our baby girl is home!" Arie wrote in a June 19 Instagram post. "Lauren surprised me this morning when she came home from the hospital with her."