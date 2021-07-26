Lauren Burnham Home from the Hospital and 'Feeling Much Better' After Postpartum Complications
The Bachelor star developed "antibiotic resistant mastitis" after giving birth to twins with husband Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Lauren Burnham Luyendyk is on the mend after being hospitalized for a severe case of mastitis.
The former Bachelor contestant, 29, is back home and "feeling much better," her husband, Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr., shared on Instagram.
"My bb @laurenluyendyk is home and feeling much better ❤️," he captioned a photo of Lauren holding their newborn twins Senna James and Lux Jacob, who arrived June 11. "Thank you for all the well wishes! The fam is back together!"
Lauren also posted a video on her Instagram Story of her cuddling Lux, captioning the post: "back home where I get to snuggle these little squooshes."
The mom of three went to the hospital on Thursday night after developing mastitis in her breasts that kept "getting worse even on antibiotics," Arie explained last week. The condition, an inflammation of breast tissue that can often occur when breastfeeding, is caused by blocked milk ducts and bacteria entering the breasts.
If not treated early enough, mastitis "can cause a collection of pus (abscess) to develop in your breast," which "usually requires surgical drainage," according to the Mayo Clinic.
Arie shared photos of Lauren laying in a hospital bed, her "wild" X-ray and vials of "so. much. blood." that doctors had pulled from the reality star.
"Hate this for her," Arie wrote, adding later, "She'll be here overnight. IV antibiotics and scans for any abscess. She's been through a lot this week."
And on Friday, Lauren shared that she's "feeling so much better," though she was still at the hospital.
The Luyendyks have spent many days in the hospital over the last two months between Lauren's mastitis and the birth of the twins. While Lux was able to go home and spent "just a few hours in the NICU" after his arrival, Senna "needed oxygen" and spent eight days in the hospital after their birth.
But Senna made a surprise arrival back at home just before Father's Day.
"Best early Father's Day gift, our baby girl is home!" Arie wrote in a June 19 Instagram post. "Lauren surprised me this morning when she came home from the hospital with her."