Lauren Ash Celebrates Her 'Healthy and Strong' Body with Revealing Photo on Her 39th Birthday

"I refuse to criticize it like I did for so long," Lauren Ash said of her body

Lauren Ash shared a tribute to her body on her 39th birthday.

The Superstore alum celebrated the milestone Friday with a revealing snapshot laying on the couch. Gazing into the camera, Ash's physique is on full display as she kicks up her feet.

"We live in a society where birthday cards poke fun at people getting older," Ash wrote in the caption. "Where 30 is considered 'old' and women who celebrate their bodies are 'looking for attention' or 'trying to act younger than they should'."

She told her followers to "make no mistake," letting them know she saluted her own body "today (and all days) because I am grateful it is healthy and strong and I refuse to criticize it like I did for so long."

"What a beautiful privilege it is to age!" she continued. "I am so GRATEFUL I get to be here to celebrate another year living in this gorgeous body that never deserved the negativity I put upon it for so long."

The TV star went on to share her "birthday wish," which is "for all of you to be kind to yourselves today."

Continuing with a message for those who have the urge to tell her she "should 'smile' or 'cover up' or 'stop looking for this kind of attention,' " Ash wrote, "I would offer to you that perhaps you should look inward about why a confident woman who is using her platform to promote self love and acceptance is so triggering to you. 😘✌️💛🌟✨."

Ash is no stranger to advocating for body positivity.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared Dec. 30, Ash encouraged others to make self-love their New Year's resolution.

"In 2022, I commit to dressing like the rock star I am," Ash started in the caption.

She explained that she's received some questions about her recent weight loss, and although Ash emphasized that she doesn't "owe anyone ANY explanation about my body, ever," she added that she wants "to address some things that are important to me."

"First of all, it makes me so sad that so many of you private message me talking about how much you hate your bodies. I wish all of you could see the beauty in yourselves that exists. And understand that beauty is in no way determined by your size. Value is not determined by size," Ash wrote. "This life we have is so short and we waste an incredible amount of time trying to change ourselves instead of just being where we are in any moment."