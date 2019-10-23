Singer Lauren Alaina Has Lost 25 Lbs. on Dancing with the Stars: ‘None of My Clothes Fit’

Image zoom Lauren Alaina Mitch Haaseth/Walt Disney Television via Getty; David Livingston/Getty

As Lauren Alaina‘s score goes up each week on Dancing with the Stars, her weight is heading in the opposite direction.

The country singer, 24, said Monday that she’s lost a significant amount of weight through the months of grueling rehearsals and performances on season 28 of ABC’s hit show.

“I’ve lost like 25 pounds! Since July,” Alaina told reporters after the week six performances. “None of my clothes fit.”

Her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, jokingly added, “You’re welcome.”

Alaina put together a poignant performance on Monday night, dancing to her song “The Other Side” in tribute to her stepfather, who died exactly one year earlier.

“I was scared of the dance. I was sad. I was proud that I could do it. I just was really nervous that I was going to get upset before the dance and not be able to do it, breathe, but I got through it, and then I lost it,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Alaina Was ‘So Proud’ of Her Splits Until James Van Der Beek ‘Came Out and Did a Toe Touch’

Alaina’s mom was in the audience, and the singer said she started crying mid-dance after seeing her. But Alaina pulled herself together and said she felt “really proud” of herself for getting through it and honoring her stepfather.

“I feel really proud because my stepdad was the most positive, uplifting, happy person I’ve ever met. And if he had been here tonight, he would’ve been the most proud of me,” she said.

Alaina said she also did this dance for her mother.

“Her worst nightmare happened on this day last year,” she said. “So the fact that we’re even here and we got to do that dance is just a huge blessing.”