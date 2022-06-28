Laura Prepon Reflects on Her Decision to Get an Abortion: 'At the Time I Had the Choice'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfU-ob0uPiM/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D lauraprepon Verified • Liked by greermarieking and others lauraprepon's profile picture lauraprepon Verified One of the worst days of my life was when I made the choice to terminate a pregnancy in the second trimester. The devastating truth is that we found out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well. At the time - I had the choice. Everyone has their own story for seeking out this medical procedure and I empathize with anyone who’s been faced with this impossible decision. I am praying for all of us, that we can get through this challenging time and regain agency over our own bodies. 2h

Credit: lauraprepon/Instagram