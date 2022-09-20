Laura Harrier Talks About Preserving Her Mental Health: 'I Am a Big Advocate for Therapy'

Laura Harrier is opening up about the "tools" she's learned to keep her mental health in check.

In her cover story for Cosmopolitan, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star, 32, detailed the importance of mental health and how she's able to include habits of self care in her daily routine.

"I've learned tools through therapy. I really am a big advocate for therapy and for mental health care, especially in the Black community," she told the outlet. "That's something that's really improved my life and really helped me in significant ways, especially with dealing with my anxiety and panic attacks."

Harrier noted that while there is a stigma surrounding mental health within the Black community, she understands the growing need to address it and seek help when necessary.

"I definitely believe that mental health care should be prioritized just as much as physical health," she continued. "There's been such a long history of ignoring mental health problems, of saying, 'Oh, just suck it up' or 'I'm a strong Black woman. That doesn't happen to me.' All of these tropes that we've been taught over generations, when actually, I think given generational trauma, of course there are a lot of mental health issues within the Black community."

Danny Kasirye for Cosmopolitan

Along with therapy, Harrier said she's also learned when to step back and take time for herself.

"I try to meditate. I can't say that I'm the best with my track record of doing it every day, but I try to at least do some deep breathing," the actress said. "I noticed I literally forget to breathe, which sounds wild, but sometimes I'm like, 'Wait, I haven't taken a real breath all day,' and just taking 30 seconds to sit and do deep belly breathing is a game changer."

Harrier admitted that she's also found relief in learning to unplug and not check her phone in order to protect her wellness, noting that staying tuned in all the time can take a toll on her psyche.

She added, "Also, I think it's so common to talk only about self-care as meditation, yoga, and working out, which are all important, but sometimes self-care is having a glass of wine with your best friend and laughing and watching shitty reality TV. Watching The Bachelor and drinking wine with my girls is awesome. Sometimes that's the self-care that you need."