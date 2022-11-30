Lala Kent Reveals She Was 'Terrified' to Have Sober Sex This Summer: 'I Had Never Done It'

"It was mind-blowing," the Vanderpump Rules star told Meghan King on the latest episode of Intimate Knowledge podcast

Published on November 30, 2022
Lala Kent
Lala Kent.

Lala Kent is getting candid about her sober sex life.

While speaking to Meghan King on the latest episode of the Intimate Knowledge podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star — who was previously engaged to Randall Emmett — opened up about an intimate encounter she had with a man this summer.

"I got into a relationship when I was in my alcoholism, and then I got sober with this person, so I was already comfortable. But as far as being out there in the world sexually with nothing to like numb what's happening — not like I wanna be numb — but at least you got some liquid courage," she explained.

Noting that it was her first time having sober sex, Kent, 32, admitted to King, 38, "I was so terrified to have sex sober because I had never done it before."

Pleased with the experience, Kent said she and the guy "were coming back for more, a lot," before adding, "Whoever taught him needs some sort of award because it was mind-blowing."

Last month, Kent celebrated her fourth year of being sober, marking the occasion on Instagram by posting pictures of her and her family.

"Today marks 4 years of sobriety. The weekend was full of love & support. Being present for my daughter… that part is priceless," she wrote in the caption. "I'm grateful, & extremely humbled by each birthday that passes. But y'all, I am proooooud! Hell yessss, Lala. You better work, girl 💃🎉."

While hosting an episode of her Give Them Lala podcast in March, Kent shared her opinions on sex after discussing a not-so-great interaction she had with a man following her split with Emmett.

"For me at this stage in my life and what I've been through … sex is tainted for me," she said at the time. "It's dirty, it's gross. It represents something that it shouldn't represent. But because I'm just dealing with a lot of emotions, sex just freaks me out."

RELATED VIDEO: Lala Kent Says She was 'So Excited to be Brutally Honest' While Writing Her Book

"I don't want any part of it and I'm going to have to probably go and have therapy to like, connect with the meaning of sex," she shared.

Kent added at the time that she's "not in a hoe phase anymore," saying she's "been there" and "done that." She said she views intimacy "differently" because of where she is in her life.

