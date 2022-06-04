"Did I fart?" a "groggy" Lala Kent asked her friends in a post-op video filmed at the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group

Lala Kent Reveals She Got Her 'Boobs Done' in Hilarious Post-Op Video: 'I Want My Bed and Housewives'

Lala Kent is on the mend after a little touch-up.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, shared a hilarious post-op video Friday of herself regaining consciousness in a hospital bed after going under to have her breasts done and her left ear pinned back, she said, thanking Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group in the post.

In the clip, her friends approach her with the camera as she rests in a hoodie, with her head wrapped in gauze. "Did I fart?" she asks as soon as they approach.

"I feel groggy. I want my bed... and Housewives," she said, adding: "I want a blowdryer in the bed to warm it, and then get in it."

When told she "did so good" during the operation, Kent quipped: "Well, I was asleep. Of course I did amazing."

"I continued on the elevator, announcing to everyone who entered, 'I got my boobs done,' " Kent wrote in the caption. "Some may wonder why my head is wrapped up. We all got so caught up on boobie talk, we neglected to mention my sweet left ear being pinned back. I feel really happy."

Kent previously told PEOPLE that she "loves" plastic surgery and admitted to having her breasts done before. "I feel there have been times where I completely over-do it," Kent noted in 2018.

"So I've had every part of my face injected," she added. "The things I've decided to stop doing is the filler in the cheekbones, the Botox above the eyebrow and the lips because I just feel like I'm a walking cat-duck. It looks like a cat and a duck had a baby and that's me."

