In her new book Give Them Lala, Kent opens up about her unexpected pregnancy at age 22 — which she decided to terminate because she felt she wasn't prepared for motherhood

Lala Kent Opens Up About Including Her Abortion Story in Her Memoir: 'People Have Very Strong Opinions'

Lala Kent wasn't sure she wanted to share her abortion story with the world.

In her new book Give Them Lala, the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, opens up about her unexpected pregnancy with an ex-boyfriend at age 22 — which she decided to terminate because she felt she wasn't prepared for motherhood.

While she's glad now that she included the chapter in her book, she told Entertainment Tonight that she went "back and forth" with the idea of writing about such a raw and complicated emotional experience.

"It's just a conversation that, for me, amongst my friends, we all have the same outlook on that topic, but not everyone else does," she told ET. "And I ping-ponged back and forth and finally it was like, this is something that needs to be spoken about."

She continued, "And I feel like we are where we are in this world because people are so nervous to talk about things that make them uncomfortable. So we're mentioning it, we're talking about it and people can love it, hate it, or learn something from it. It is what it is."

Kent added that, at the time, she felt "it was not the right situation to bring an innocent life into."

Lala Kent Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"It's an uncomfortable topic, people have very strong opinions about it, but like I said, it happened whether I wanted it to or not," she said. "It is what it is."

Give Them Lala was released Tuesday. The reality star admitted that she is still worried about what people will think when they read that chapter.

"But at the end of the day, this happened, it's not something I'm proud of. I didn't share it because I'm proud of it," she told ET. "I shared it because it needs to be spoken about, and I'm not the only one that's had to face that decision. And also it's not black or white. It's such a gray topic, which is what makes it so hard to discuss."

Vanderpump Rules is officially returning to Bravo in May, the network confirmed last week.

Kent — who welcomed her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett in March — told ET that she's ready to return to the show, but she's not sure it will look the same as before now that she's a new mom.