LadyGang's Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek Launch Initiative to Provide Menstrual Cups to Women

"At LadyGang our mission is to make women feel less alone and we have made our mark as the podcast who will talk about anything," LadyGang said on their newest collaboration

LadyGang isn't ovary-acting — it's time for women to help women!

On Wednesday, the LadyGang podcast, comprising of Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek, announced their first charitable initiative by partnering with period care company Saalt to provide menstrual cups to women in need.

For every purchase of LadyGang merchandise on their official website, LadyGang will donate one Saalt menstrual cup through Equal Period — a non-profit organization that collaborates with domestic violence and temporary housing shelters throughout Los Angeles and WISER, a secondary school in Kenya.

"At LadyGang our mission is to make women feel less alone and we have made our mark as the podcast who will talk about anything. We fell in love with using menstrual cups, and wanted to shout how great they are from the top of our ovaries!" said Knight, 39, Tobin. 35, and Vanek, 34, in a press release.

"We are thrilled to provide period care to women who are less fortunate than us, because there are enough things that make ladylife difficult and overwhelming and being comfortable during your period shouldn't be one of them," they continued.

Cherie Hoeger, Saalt's CEO and co-founder, said she has a "first-hand view into the needs of a stigmatized market that has stifled women's progress for centuries."

"LadyGang's refreshing approach to counter stigmas through real and open conversations is exactly what our modern world needs to bring awareness to the realities of period poverty and spur progress for marginalized women and girls across the globe," Hoeger continued.

Each item available for purchase on the LadyGang website is what they call "LadySourced," as they utilized community feedback through a series of polls, surveys and social media conversations.

The items range from an army green knit crop sweater and pant set, to a wide leg knit pant and tunic set available in inclusive sizes XS-3X.

"There's something special about this collection that just makes you feel like an unstoppable b----," LadyGang wrote on their Instagram of the clothing.

Another item for purchase is LadyGang's New York Times Best Seller Act Like a Lady, a humorous guide to help women live their best lives — along with new LadyGang merchandise.