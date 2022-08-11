Lady Gaga Pauses D.C. Concert to Defend Abortion, Dedicates Song to 'Every Woman in America'

Lady Gaga has spoken out against abortion bans and restrictions across the country.

During a Washington, D.C., concert as part of her Chromatica Ball tour on Monday night, the singer, 36, dedicated her performance of "The Edge of Glory" to women across the nation.

"I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America," Gaga said while sitting on a piano, adding that her dedication went towards "every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant."

The A Star is Born actress continued, "I pray that this country will speak up, that we will stick together, and that we will not stop until it's right!"

Gaga then began singing her 2011 hit while getting emotional many times during the song. "You just got to keep believing it's gonna be okay," she said mid-performance.

At the end of her slowed-down rendition, Gaga added, "I didn't mean to be a downer, but there's some s--- that's more important than show business."

Gaga's dedication at her concert earlier this week does not mark the first time the "Shallow" singer has showed support for abortion rights.

Back in 2019, Gaga spoke out alongside Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Lizzo and more as part of Planned Parenthood's #BansOffMyBody campaign.

"It is an outrage to ban abortion in Alabama period," Gaga said in a post, referring to a then-new law signed by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. "And all the more heinous that it excludes those that have been raped or are experiencing incest nonconsensual or not."

"This is a travesty and I pray for all these women and young girls who will suffer at the hands of this system," Gaga added at the time.

Gaga is currently traveling the globe as part of her long-awaited Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium tour.

After a two-year delay, the concert event — which was originally postponed in June 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic — kicked off with a sold-out show in front of 54,000 people at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany, on July 17.

The concert features live performances of songs from Gaga's No. 1 sixth studio album, Chromatica, such as "Rain on Me," "Stupid Love," "Replay," "Free Woman," "911" and "Alice."

Other songs include hits from the songstress' massive discography, such as "Bad Romance," "Poker Face," "Shallow" and more. The show caps with "Hold My Hand," a single which dropped in May and was written for Top Gun: Maverick.

In a video Gaga posted on Instagram before her first show, the entertainer gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the concert series, making note of how she had not been on tour since 2018.

She said, "Everybody has worked so hard on this show and we love you so much. We're so grateful … I want to thank you for sticking it out with me and loving me through the different iterations of my artistry as well as me as a person."