Lady Gaga Opts to Self-Quarantine amid Coronavirus Outbreak: It's 'the Kindest Thing We Can Do'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Lady Gaga is choosing to self-quarantine amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

On Saturday, the Grammy Award-winning artist shared a post on social media, telling her followers that she plans to self-quarantine after speaking to health professionals.

“So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups,” Gaga wrote.

“I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok,” she added.

Alongside her encouraging note, the “Stupid Love” singer shared a photo of herself cuddling with her three dogs on her couch.

Prior to her recent update, the star also shared a screen-grab of a recent tweet she shared, which read, “Now it’s as important as ever to be kind. For those who are sick, or those who are not and are scared. We’re in this together. I love you world.”



RELATED: Lady Gaga’s ‘Stupid Love’ Interrupts Italian Council Meeting Over Coronavirus — and the Singer Reacts

Now it’s as important as ever to be kind. For those who are sick, or those who are not and are scared. We’re in this together. I love you world 🌎❤️ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 13, 2020

Earlier this month, Gaga’s latest single “Stupid Love” provided some comedic relief when a serious discussion about the spread of the coronavirus in northern Italy was briefly interrupted as the upbeat song accidentally began playing from an attendee’s phone.

The humorous moment was captured by cameras filming a council meeting in Liguria and broadcasting it on the organization’s official Facebook page.

It was followed by a seemingly necessary bit of laughter for locals. “Well the music was needed for the applause,” one official at the meeting said, in Italian.

RELATED: See How Quarantined Italians Come Together to Sing and Applaud Doctors amid Coronavirus Lockdown

and this is why I make music https://t.co/uiliyr3sYk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 4, 2020

Footage of the moment was later spread by Gaga’s fans online.

Gaga herself even responded to the incident, tweeting: “And this is why I make music.”

As of March 15, there have been at least 2,815 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 59 deaths in the United States, according to a New York Times database. Those most at risk are people over the age of 60, especially those with pre-existing medical conditions.