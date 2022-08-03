Kylie Jenner Is 'Making Magic' in the Kylie Cosmetics Lab in Milan in a Lab Coat and Long Pink Nails

Kylie Jenner is trading her bodycon outfits and bikinis for a lab coat lately, in order to be sure she's involved from conception to production when it comes to her Kylie Cosmetics line.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old gave an inside look at the creation process inside one of her brand's labs in Milan, Italy. On Instagram, she showed part of the process of creating her extensive product line, which includes everything from "gloss drip" to highlighters and body oils (and from the looks of the photos, may soon include foundation), and she did it all in full glam.

In addition to the lab coat, Jenner showed off a full set of long pink nails adorned with crystals, numerous large rings, and superlong locks. She posed for photos measuring formulas, inspecting vats full of product and weighing ingredients.

She captioned the photo collage, "in the lab creating new magic for you guys 💕 better than ever."

Some of her 362 million followers were skeptical of her actual input in the process, however, speculating that she was just there for a photo op. Many commented about the lack of gloves, a mask, and hair net, for example.

"I just see so many lab rules not being followed," noted one follower.

PEOPLE reached out to UPenn Prof. Thomas E. Mallouk, Vagelos Professor in Energy Research & Professor of Chemistry for information about the proper safety protocols when working in a chemistry lab.

"At minimum, all experimental chemists should wear safety glasses with side shields, gloves that are impermeable to the solid or liquid chemical compounds that are being handled, a flame-proof lab coat that is buttoned in front, long pants, and close-toed shoes," Prof. Thomas E. Mallouk says.

"Jewelry is generally OK, and hair nets are not required, but most researchers with long hair do wear it up in the lab," he adds.

Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics with three Lip Kits in 2015, and had 100 percent ownership until she sold a majority stake to Coty in 2019. That same year, Forbes put her on the cover as the youngest self-made female billionaire, thanks to the brand's success digitally and in Ulta stores. In 2021, Jenner and Coty relaunched the brand with "all new formulas that are clean and vegan," and revealed her future plans for Kylie Cosmetic, saying the empire is for her daughter Stormi, 4, if she wants to take the reins one day.

"Stormi is my legacy. I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to," Jenner said in a special edition of tmrw. In June, Kylie took Stormi to Ulta to see the empire up close (the 4-year-old ultimately chose a mauve eyeshadow palette).

Jenner is also balancing her time in the lab and marketing the brand with parenthood; she and Travis Scott welcomed a son in February.

"Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me," she said in tmrw. "I've grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I'm trying to be the best person I can possibly be."