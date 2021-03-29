Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Abs in Cardio-Filled Workout Video: ‘Never Miss a Monday’

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's latest sweat session was a mix of outdoor and indoor activities

Kylie Jenner is working on her fitness!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 23, shared a video documenting her latest workout on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After starting off her day with a beverage, Jenner changed into a black sports bra and a matching pair of leggings, which she paired with a plain baseball cap and a pair of white sneakers.

To begin her workout, the mother of one went outside, making her way up a steep incline before going for a run. Then she headed back inside to continue her workout on the treadmill, opting for a 12 percent incline — which mirrors the experience of a steep hill, according to The Washington Post — at a 3.2 pace.

To finish out her day, Jenner got on the mat for some toning exercises.

While wearing a waist trimmer, a Velcro-fastened belt that some people think increases calorie burn, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a series of core-strengthening moves, including toe touches and planks.

Showing off the fruits of her labor, Jenner ended the video by showing off her toned abs."Never miss a monday," she captioned the clip.

Over the weekend, the reality star also documented her post-workout achievement.

"Cute little Sunday," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a screenshot of a fitness tracker which showed she had logged 3.5 miles of walking and running that day.

As for her diet, Jenner also shared that she's "really trying not to eat meat rn," posting a video on her Instagram Stories of her "little dinner" of grains, broccoli and sweet potato.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Toned Physique in Workout Snap: '2021 Let's Get It'

Opening up about her diet last year, Jenner said she has a few tricks up her sleeve when it comes to avoiding late-night snacking.

In an episode of Harper's Bazaar's Food Diaries YouTube series, the beauty mogul said that keeping a pre-sliced apple by her bed at night can be surprisingly helpful.