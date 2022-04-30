Kylie Jenner Says She's 'Down' 40 Lbs. Following Second Pregnancy: 'Trying to Be Healthy and Patient'

Kylie Jenner is opening up about her postpartum weight journey.

The Kardashians star, 24, uploaded a post on her Instagram Story Friday, where she gave fans an insight into her weight gain — and subsequent weight loss — following her second pregnancy.

"Gained 60lbs again this pregnancy," Jenner wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of herself walking on a treadmill, before she detailed that she is currently "down 40lbs 🙏🏻."

The reality star then added that she is "just trying to be healthy and patient," noting that a mixture of walking and pilates have been her favorite exercises to help her shed her added baby weight.

Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child — a baby boy — in February. Together, the pair is also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Back in March, Jenner announced on her Instagram Story that her son would no longer go by the name of Wolf. In an interview earlier this month with USA Today, the makeup mogul said she and the 30-year-old rapper "haven't legally changed his name yet."

Kylie Jenner

"We're in the process, so it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name," she said at the time.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also revealed that she "knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name," adding, "it just didn't suit him."

A source told PEOPLE in March that Jenner will share her little one's name at a time "when she's ready."