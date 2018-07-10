Kylie Jenner Says She Removed Her Lip Fillers: A Plastic Surgeon Explains How the Procedure Works

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner revealed via Instagram that she is no longer enhancing her lips with fillers.

“I got rid of all my filler,” the 20-year-old responded to a commenter who noticed she looked different.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted in 2015 that she gets temporary fillers — a better solution than permanent lip fillers or injections, says NYU Langone Health plastic surgeon Dr. Nolan S. Karp, M.D.

“Temporary is much better because some of the effect will wear off,” Karp, who does not treat Jenner, tells PEOPLE. “It doesn’t all wear off, but permanent lip fillers, once you fill it, it’s done.”

Karp explains that temporary fillers can cost up to $3,000, and simply require an office visit where local anesthesia can be used to make it more comfortable.

“We will do the edges if the patient wants more definition, or if they want more plump or fuller lips, we will do the lip itself,” he explains.

Every 6 months to a year, a patient has to come back to maintain the temporary lip fillers, Karp says. If someone decides they no longer want their fillers, such as Jenner, Karp says there are options to take down the size. The easiest is to stop the maintenance.

“They will eventually kind of wear off. She probably didn’t have her maintenance fills,” Karp says of Jenner’s lips, but also noted he can’t assume that was the case.

Another way to take down the size of the lips after temporary fillers is to inject an enzyme to dissolve the hyaluronic acid. Karp says this can only be done on temporary fillers— not permanent ones.

After the fillers are dissolved — or not maintained — Karp says the lips will shrink down, but it’s not likely they will return to their natural state, which makes choosing fillers, even temporary ones, a serious decision.

“Maybe you’ll get 70 percent, 85 percent resolution,” he says. “If you do temporary fillers too many times, it can scar your lip. These are medical procedures so it needs to be taken very seriously and make sure it is done by a board certified plastic surgeon.”

In May, Jenner admitted that she is currently not pursuing any other plastic surgery procedures.

“I feel like if it makes you feel better, and if that’s what you want to do, I’m not against it,” she told sister Kim Kardashian West in an interview for Evening Standard magazine. “Right now I probably wouldn’t do anything, actually.”