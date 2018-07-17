Kylie Jenner has long said that she “loves” the lengthy scar that runs down her left leg — and now she’s showing it off on the cover of GQ.

The beauty mogul, 20, appears with boyfriend Travis Scott, on the magazine’s August cover, wearing a black bodysuit with her left leg front and center.

In a video for the cover shoot, Jenner quizzes Scott, 27, to see how much he knows about her. One of the easier questions for Scott was about which is the biggest scar on her body.

“Biggest scar? On your leg,” he quickly responded.

“Which leg? It’s a bonus question,” Jenner said.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Paola Kudacki exclusively for GQ

“Left,” Scott confidently said.

“He really knows my body,” Jenner added.

The new mom to daughter Stormi, 5 months, previously showed off her scar on Instagram and at the 2017 Golden Globe awards, leading to plenty of questions about its origin from her fans.

During a 2011 Q&A, Jenner said that the scar came from an accident while playing as a kid.

“When I was about 5 my sister and I were playing hide and seek and I hid inside this really tall-enclosed gate,” she said. “After a while when my sister didn’t find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg.”

“It’s smaller now though because I grew!”

While getting the scar was likely pretty traumatic, Jenner adores it now.

“I love my scar,” she wrote on Instagram in 2015.