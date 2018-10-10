Kylie Jenner Is Getting Lip Fillers Again After Recently Having Them Removed

Kylie Jenner’s lip fillers are back!

The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed she was once again making her pout more plump on Tuesday when she thanked Pawnta Cosmetic Dermatology of Beverly Hills “for coming through late last night with a lip touch up!”

The shoutout, which was a photo of Jenner posted on her Instagram Stories, showed her posing in a white robe with significantly fuller lips.

Her cosmetic procedure comes just a few months after the Keeping up with the Kardashians star revealed she had decided to stop enhancing her lips.

“She looks like the old Kylie here idk why,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the star’s Instagram in July, to which Jenner responded, “I got rid of all my filler,” with two flushed face emojis and one smiley face emoji.

Jenner first admitted to using lip fillers in May 2015 after spending years overlining her mouth.

Then in September 2017, Jenner revealed she got fuller lips after a boy assumed she’d be a bad kisser because of her naturally thin lips.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard,” Jenner, who welcomed her first child daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott in February, shared during an episode of her E! spin-off series Life of Kylie.

“Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips.”

“I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done,” she added.

Aside from her pout, in May Jenner said she is currently not pursuing any other plastic surgery procedures.

“I feel like if it makes you feel better, and if that’s what you want to do, I’m not against it,” she told sister Kim Kardashian West in an interview for Evening Standard magazine. “Right now I probably wouldn’t do anything, actually.”