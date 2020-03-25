Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million to Buy Masks and Face Shields for Coronavirus First Responders

Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million to help medical professionals purchase face masks and other necessary protective gear amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi — a physician and OB-GYN at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles — thanked the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for the sizable donation, which she said will help with the purchase of “hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear” used by first responders who are working to fight against the global outbreak.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true,” began Dr. Aliabadi, who delivered Jenner’s daughter Stormi, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.



“One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes,” Jenner’s doctor continued in the post, which was liked by family matriarch Kris Jenner.

She went on to praise the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder as a “hero” whose “donation will help save many precious lives.”

“I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner ❤️. You are my hero,” she continued the post that featured a photo of Jenner holding Stormi.

Concluded Dr. Aliabadi, “This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much.

Thank you X a million.“

In order to do their part to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Kardashian and Jenner sisters have been practicing social distancing, each staying in their respective homes. They have also been regularly reminding their followers to stay home and abide by guidelines set in place by government officials.

Last week, Kim Kardashian West implored her fans to “take the directive to stay home seriously” and to “not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside.”

“Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directive to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such as an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus,” she continued. “Also a reminder that this virus does not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc. This applies to us all and we will get through this together. Sending everyone lots of love and keeping everyone in my family’s prayers.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the family is “taking the social-distancing very seriously,.”

“No one in the family is socializing right now and everyone is just hanging out at their separate houses,” the source said, explaining that the sisters and their children haven’t had playdates and are keeping everyone apart.

