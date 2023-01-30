Kyle Richards Shows Off Abs in Gym Selfie After Denying Ozempic Use and Tummy Tuck

Kyle Richards is giving her social media followers a glimpse of her daily workout after denying she has used obesity drug Ozempic or gotten a tummy tuck.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, posted a gym selfie on her Instagram Story highlighting her toned abs. She tagged her trainer, Cory Gregory, and added the hashtag #IWantAbs2023. Gregory also reposted the photo sharing a link to the cardio workout he curated for Richards so that others can try it.

Last week Richards shared how she stays fit after hitting back at critics who accused her of using Ozempic.

"I workout every day. Chasing it up between running, cycling, hiking and yoga. Weights & stomach everyday," Richards explained in the comments of a bikini photo on Instagram.

Using Ozempic for weight loss is creating a buzz in celebrity circles. The FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes is one of the brand names for semaglutide, which works in the brain to impact satiety. Taken once a week by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm, the medications have recently been trending on social media and in Hollywood circles as some people have used it for weight loss, even though they don't have diabetes or clinical obesity.

During last week's appearance on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's Two Ts in a Pod podcast, Richards doubled down on the Ozempic accusations.

"A lot of people think I've been taking Ozempic. To clarify, I've never taken Ozempic," she assured, adding that she's never taken any other similar injections, like Wegovy and Mounjaro.

Richards also said she's never had a tummy tuck, insisting that people would be able to see a scar on her stomach if she had.

"I had a breast reduction. I wanted a tummy tuck because of the skin from having four babies, the excess skin," Richards said. "Because no matter how much you work out, you always will have that skin if it's not taken away."

Richards said that although people made assumptions about her weight loss, she simply achieved her transformation by eating right and getting in the gym.

"After gaining weight during the summer. On July 15 after getting off the boat, I said, 'That is it. I'm not having any sugar, any carbs, any alcohol,'" she recalled.

The reality star said she originally planned to only keep up the changes for two or three weeks, but soon realized how beneficial it was for her health.

"I started losing weight, and I felt so good," Richards continued. "I was like,'Why would I go back to that?' So I still have not had alcohol at all, and you know, I'll have a bite of birthday cake here and there, but that's it."

Richards first shut down Ozempic rumors on Instagram several weeks ago, responding to comments on a post from Page Six about another recent bikini selfie she posted to her Instagram Story.

"Ozempic?" said one user before Richards shot back, "I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have."

"I think it's many visits to the plastic surgeon," read another comment, to which the Halloween Ends actress responded, "I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May."

"I'm honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister," she added, tacking on a kissing-face emoji.