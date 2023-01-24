Kyle Richards Shares How She Achieved Recent Weight Loss 1 Week After Denying Using Ozempic

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is detailing her new diet and fitness plan now that she’s “at the weight I want to be”

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on January 24, 2023 05:27 PM
Kyle Richards Says She's 'At the Weight I Want to Be'
Photo: Kyle Richards/instagram

Just a week after denying use of any drugs for weight loss, Kyle Richards is opening up about how she's achieved her new physique.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, posted a photo of herself laying poolside in a bikini. She responded to a commenter who asked about her physical transformation and how she's recently prioritized her health.

"NO alcohol, bread, pasta, sugar. I eat protein, fruit and vegetables," Richards wrote. "Now that I am the weight I want to be, I will have the occasional small amount of pasta etc once in a while. But no alcohol since July 15."

"I workout every day. Chasing it up between running, cycling, hiking and yoga. Weights & stomach everyday," she added of her fitness routine.

Richards also shut down several commenters who claimed she has a tummy tuck, assuring fans that she simply knows what to do in the gym and what she should and shouldn't eat.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a> Says She's 'At the Weight I Want to Be'
Kyle Richards/instagram

Last week, Richards also responded on Instagram to comments on a post from Page Six, which addressed another recent bikini selfie she posted to her Instagram Story.

"Ozempic?" said one user, referencing the prescription diabetes drug that's popular on social media and in Hollywood circles for its off-label use for weight loss.

"I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have," Richards shot back.

"I think it's many visits to the plastic surgeon," read another comment, to which the Halloween Ends actress responded, "I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May."

"I'm honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister," she added, tacking on a kissing-face emoji.

The Bravo star previously gave a glimpse at her fitness routine earlier this month, sharing a post-workout mirror selfie with her gym buddies, including pal and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

