Kyle Richards Says She Has 'Never Touched' Ozempic: 'I'm Working Out Really Hard'

Kyle Richards is setting the record straight about her recent weight loss.

"I didn't even know about Ozempic until I'd already lost the weight I wanted to lose," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told PEOPLE at Elton John's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"I started losing weight eight months ago, actually, because I stopped drinking alcohol eight months ago," Richards, 54, continued. "At first I was like, 'Why are they saying I'm taking this diet drug?' Then they thought, 'Well, maybe it's another kind,' because I was saying, 'It's not Ozempic.'"

She shared her frustration over the continued questioning about her weight loss journey, confirming once again that her results are from her own efforts, not a weight loss drug.

"It wasn't any diet drug ever, never touched it. So it really just frustrated me because I'm working out really hard."

Richards, whose weight loss has been scrutinized she first shared a bikini photo in January, added that she's also irritated by the news that the drug has become difficult for diabetics — for whom it is produced — to obtain.

"I became offended because it actually is irresponsible and I'm hearing about diabetics who can't even get ahold of it now. So then it became, 'Okay, now I'm mad. Now I'm actually really angry,' because I wouldn't do that. I'm very honest about anything I do and I would've not had a problem sharing that if that was true."

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

The Real Housewives star credits her impressive new physique to her rigorous exercise routine and strict food plan.

"I'm working so hard and I wanted to be a positive role model or an inspiration to people that have had kids and are my age and show that you can get in shape," she told PEOPLE on Sunday. "So it just felt like they wanted to take that from you and I'm like, 'That's just cheating.'"

On Instagram recently, she responded to several followers' comments and shared more details about what her new routine looks like.

Richards said that she sticks to a diet of protein, fruit and vegetables. "NO alcohol, bread, pasta, sugar," she wrote. "Now that I am the weight I want to be, I will have the occasional small amount of pasta etc once in a while. But no alcohol since July 15."

She also said that she works out "every day," whether it be "running, cycling, hiking [or] yoga."

Kyle Richards. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ozempi is a semaglutide drug intended for people with type 2 diabetes; its counterpart, Wegovy, is the same substance, but intended for those with chronic obesity.

The drug has become something of a trend in Hollywood in recent months, with Chelsea Handler admitting during an appearance on Call Her Daddy that her "anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody."

"I didn't even know I was on it," Handler continued. "[My doctor] said, 'If you ever want to drop five lbs., this is good.'"

She added that "everyone is on Ozempic" and that worries her. "It's gonna backfire, something bad is gonna happen."