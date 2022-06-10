The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star documented her recovery on her Instagram Story on Thursday

Kyle Richards Says She 'Cannot Move' After Suffering Back Injury

Kyle Richards is giving un update on her health.

On Thursday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, revealed that she suffered a back injury and posted a photo of herself watching television with a tray of food on her lap.

"I hurt my back and cannot move," she captioned the shot. "This is where I will be for the unforeseeable future."

Richards did not share how she sustained the injury.

On Sunday, the Bravo star stepped out for 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards where she was nominated for Most Frightened Performance for her role in Halloween Kills.

Last July, Richards revealed that she was rushed to the hospital after accidentally walking into a hive of bees, to which she is allergic.

"So this happened yesterday… I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times," she wrote, noting she is "terrified" of the particular bug.

Richards also shared security camera footage of the incident, which shows the reality star fleeing across her lawn after being chased by the swarm, with her two dogs close behind. She stopped on the steps briefly to assess her injuries.

"I can laugh at this now, but what you can't see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me," she wrote atop the video.

"My landline wouldn't dial 911 and my epi pen was defective and wouldn't open," she added.

In 2020, Richards underwent nose surgery after breaking it the previous year. Following the procedure, she addressed comments from fans who asked why she looks different.

"Since so many of you were speculating what I did or did not do to my face… here is your answer. I fixed my nose," the mom of four shared at the time alongside a selfie with her new nose.