Kyle Richards, Jenna Dewan Talk Importance of Mental Health Struggle Openness as Moms (Exclusive)

"I think that talking about it is really one of the main ways to do it. Bring attention to this and you don't have to struggle in silence," Dewan told PEOPLE

By Topher Gauk-Roger
and
Published on May 13, 2023 06:10 PM
Jenna Dewan, Kyle Richards
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Kyle Richards and Jenna Dewan are getting candid about mental health and motherhood.

The actresses spoke to PEOPLE about the importance of being open about mental health struggles as mothers at the National Alliance of Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles's annual Mental Health Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood Friday.

Richards, 54, told PEOPLE: "I've been talking about this for years, and I've suffered from anxiety since I was like 12 years old. I think I had my first panic attack. So I've always talked very openly about that because to me, laughing and joking about it actually helps me, makes me feel better. So it's been a very open conversation anyway."

Alexia Umansky, Portia Umansky, Kyle Richards, Sophia Umansky and Farrah Aldjufrie Kyle Richards in Support of NAMI, Hosts a Night of Music
Kyle Richards and her four daughters. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

"And I've always said to my girls, if you're ever struggling, or you're not handling something as well as you think you could be, and you don't feel to talk to your dad or to me, talk to a therapist type," she continued.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added: "So it's very pro therapy and in our home, and I'm grateful that my girls are very strong and together. But it's something, you know, really have to stay on top of, actually."

"Everything with stigma is a big thing," Dewan, 42, explained to PEOPLE: "I have a lot of mental health issues in my family and our history. And so I've seen family members of mine struggle. I've seen a lot of shame around it. I've seen a lot of not wanting to comport or accept the help that is needed. And so that needs to change."

Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan

"We need to discuss it more. It needs to be something that is openly okay to discuss, to get help for," the Step Up star added. "And I think that talking about it is really one of the main ways to do it. Bring attention to this, and you don't have to struggle in silence."

"And as a mother, you want to do everything you can to keep that communication open between your children and yourself," she continued. "And so I do think sometimes in our history, we tiptoe around these things. Honestly, this is life. This is it. So we have to erase that."

Richards shares daughters Alexia Simone, 26, Sophia Kylie, 23, and Portia, 15, with husband Mauricio Umansky. She is also mom to 34-year-old daughter Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Dewan shares son Callum, 3, with husband Steve Kazee, in addition to co-parenting daughter Everly, 9, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Alfonso, Ava
Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals Daughter Ava, 4, Suffered Scooter Accident Day Before Her 4th Birthday
Allison Holker Boss Joined by Daughter Weslie in First Public Appearance Since Husband tWitch's Death
Allison Holker Boss Joined by Daughter Weslie in First Public Appearance Since Husband tWitch's Death
Kimora Lee Simmons hosted SmileTrain's Mother’s Day Lunch at The Hideaway in Beverly Hills, California on May 9, 2023
Kimora Lee Simmons on Being a Single Parent to 5 Kids: 'I Work to Keep a Smile on Their Face' (Exclusive)
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special. Hannah Gadsby in the Sydney Opera House. Cr. Jess Gleeson/Netflix © 2023
Hannah Gadsby on Embracing Their 'Messy Human' Self in New Comedy Special, Which Is 'Written to Be a Hug'
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Shares What He Learned from His Battles With Depression: 'It Can't Be Fixed If You Keep That Pain Inside'
Mama June Shannon
Mama June Says Ozempic Is 'Not For Me,' Responds to Comments About Her Weight Gain
Demi Lovato Hollywood & Mind Summit 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 May 2023
Demi Lovato Was 'Relieved' to Be Diagnosed as Bipolar to Treat Her 'Extreme Lows' from Depression
Rachel Platten Opens Up About New Song 'Girls' and Mom Guilt
Rachel Platten Is Teaching Her Daughters They Can 'Overcome Anything' in New Song 'Girls' (Exclusive)
Aurora James
Aurora James Responds to Claims That She's on Ozempic amid Her Eating Disorder Battle (Exclusive)
Jill Martin Talks About Her Journey as a 'Bonus Mom' and Why the Term Celebrates 'More Love'
Jill Martin Brooks Shares Journey as a 'Bonus Mom,' Explains Why the Term Celebrates 'More Love' (Exclusive)
Rickey Smiley rollout 4/17
Comedian Rickey Smiley on 'Responsibility' to Share His Grief Over Son's Accidental Opioid Overdose (Exclusive)
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox: 'I Truly Live One Day at a Time' as Parkinson's Disease Progresses (Exclusive)
Rob Lowe Marks 33 Years Sober with Inspirational Message of 'Hope and Joy' Can we get this for tout https://www.instagram.com/p/CsE2Y_1vE-e/
Rob Lowe Marks 33 Years Sober with Inspirational Message of 'Hope and Joy'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsFJnJPvaj8/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D Verified • Urgent Care Center torispelling's profile picture Verified Let’s talk about MOLD… - Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home. But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on. Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on. Enter Mold inspection! Thx to Sean at Pacific Scope Inspections who came out and discovered extreme mold in our home 😱. The pieces all started to fall into place. Has anyone ever been thru Mold Infections? You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well. As we sit here today in Urgent Care … watching everyone getting swabbed and first up Finn with Strep throat ✅and high fever of 103. We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT. We now GET IT! It’s hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap. Looking for an @airbnb or @vrbo or hotel till we can even grasp what to do. We are just renters so looks like moving is in our eminent future as well. Grateful we have renters insurance. We’d be lost how to tackle this without. And, special non shout out to our public school district for repeatedly not believing our kids were as sick as they’ve been continually. Just get them in school right 😡? Has anyone been thru Mold sickness? The deeper dive I do online sadly I see how common this is 😢 #mold #moldinfection Edited · 21m
Tori Spelling Says She and Her Kids Are on a 'Continual Spiral of Sickness' After Mold Infection Found in Home
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 11: Actor Dolph Lundgren arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Expendables 3' at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Dolph Lundgren Reveals He Has Been Privately Battling Cancer for 8 Years
Anna Cardwell
Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Says Round 3 of Chemotherapy Is 'Going Good'