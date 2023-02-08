Kyle Richards Reveals She's Gone Almost 7 Months Not Drinking amid Dramatic Body Transformation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been questioned about whether her health journey has been supplemented with weight-loss drugs like Ozempic

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

Published on February 8, 2023 10:18 AM
Kyle Richards attends The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2023 on February 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kyle Richards. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Kyle Richards is sharing more details about her recent diet changes.

After posting her morning workout routine on Instagram Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star answered several questions sent to her via DM from fans.

One curious follower asked about how her break from alcohol — part of her strict health regimen — has been going so far.

"Truth is I don't miss it at all," said Richards, 54, on her Instagram Story, adding that she doesn't have a "time frame" on when — if at all — she'll start to imbibe again.

"I feel amazing so don't see the point right now," the reality star said, sharing that Feb. 15 will mark seven months since she's had alcohol.

In another follower-submitted question, Richards was asked whether she misses margaritas, which fans became familiar with as her favorite drink on RHOBH.

However, it seems even her favorite cocktail isn't going to break her new routine, as she answered, "So far, no ... "

Kyle Richards' Instagram Story.
Kyle Richards' Instagram Story.
L: Caption Kyle Richards' Instagram Story. PHOTO: Kyle Richards/Instagram
R: Caption Kyle Richards' Instagram Story. PHOTO: Kyle Richards/Instagram

Since giving followers a glimpse into her impressive fitness progress, Richards has faced a host of questions as to whether her weight loss is natural or from Ozempic, a prescription diabetes drug popular in Hollywood circles for its off-label use for weight loss.

She told ExtraTV last week that she "cannot stand people saying" that she's relying on the drug for her new physique: "People that know me know that I'm up every day at like 5:30 a.m., 6 a.m. at the latest … I'm in the gym for two hours."

"I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it's frustrating," Richards added.

Some have suggested that the Bravo personality has secretly undergone plastic surgery to achieve her weight loss.

"Sometimes I turn my cheek the other way and ignore it, but I work really hard and it really bothers me, and I would like to be able to be an inspiration to people," Richards told ExtraTV. "So don't think I took the easy way out."

RELATED VIDEO: Remi Bader Says She "Gained Double the Weight Back" After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic

As followers have questioned the source of her impressive health changes, Richards has taken to replying to comments on Instagram.

"NO alcohol, bread, pasta, sugar. I eat protein, fruit and vegetables," she wrote in response to a comment asking how she's been prioritizing her health. "Now that I am the weight I want to be, I will have the occasional small amount of pasta etc once in a while. But no alcohol since July 15."

She also shared that she works out "every day," whether it be "running, cycling, hiking [or] yoga."

Richards has long struggled with her weight. In 2015, she told PEOPLE that it's "always been my Achilles heel," adding that she's always had to "eat way less than everybody else and work out way more."

"I'm not someone who can eat whatever," the Halloween Ends actress said at the time. "I've always battled my weight. I'm much curvier than my sisters."

