Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'I'm Honest About What I Do'

Kyle Richards is clapping back at assumptive commenters.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, responded to multiple Instagram users who left comments on a post from Page Six Monday evening, which addressed a recent bikini selfie Richards posted to her own Instagram Story.

"Ozempic?" said one user, referencing the prescription diabetes drug that's popular in Hollywood circles for its off-label use for weight loss.

"I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have," Richards shot back.

"I think it's many visits to the plastic surgeon," read another comment, to which the Halloween Ends actress responded, "I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May."

"I'm honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister," she added, tacking on a kissing-face emoji.

Richards' comments came after, on Sunday, she showed off her washboard abs as she modeled a sporty black two-piece swimsuit in a mirror selfie she took in her closet.

The Bravo star previously gave a glimpse at her fitness routine earlier this month, sharing a post-workout mirror selfie with her gym buddies, including pal and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication typically used to help lower blood sugar in people with Type 2 diabetes. It's the brand name for semaglutide, which stimulates insulin production and also targets areas of the brain that regulate appetite, according to the FDA.

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic, makes several brand-name drugs containing semaglutide, including Wegovy, an FDA-approved for weight loss in people with obesity.

Taken by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm, the medications have recently been trending on social media after TikTok users speculated that a number of celebrities have used it for weight loss, even though they don't have diabetes or clinical obesity.

The use has caused such an increase in demand that Ozempic is listed as "currently on shortage" on the FDA's website.

Dr. Caroline Apovian, co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, warned that use of these medications strictly for weight loss is causing less availability for "underserved" diabetic patients whose lives are at risk without the drugs.

"The Hollywood trend is concerning," Apovian recently told PEOPLE. "We're not talking about stars who need to lose 10 pounds. We're talking about people who are dying of obesity, are going to die of obesity."

"You're taking away from patients with diabetes," she continued. "We have lifesaving drugs… and the United States public that really needs these drugs can't get them."