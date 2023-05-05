Kyle Richards Defends Her Weight Loss After Rib-Bearing Photo: 'I Was Sucking It In'

Kyle Richards is addressing concerns about her weight, after a photo posted by a fellow Real Housewives star showed her ribs appearing to stick out prominently.

In a since-deleted image on Instagram shared by Dorit Kemsley from the cast's recent vacation in Spain, Richards stood alongside other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members wearing a cutout dress that exposed her midsection. But fans quickly noticed that the 54-year-old star's rib cage was noticeable, and began criticizing her in the comments.

"Kyle needs an intervention," wrote one follower, while another posted: "Anyone else concerned for Kyle?"

Richards, who also posted a solo shot of herself in the same dress, acknowledged the comments in a response.

"The picture they're referring to I was sucking in because of the type of dress I had on," she wrote on Page Six's Instagram. "Which I now [see] was not a good look. I am actually a healthy weight. I eat very well & workout every day. Anyone who knows me can attest to that."

Kyle Richards. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Richards has been dogged by rumors for months about her slimmed-down appearance, in the past referring to claims that she used obesity drug Ozempic to lose weight "frustrating" and that she works "really hard" for her body.

"I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I'm up every day at like 5:30 a.m. 6 a.m. at the latest… I'm in the gym for two hours," Richards told ExtraTV in February, as she hit the red carpet at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection concert in New York City.

She continued, "I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it's frustrating."

The reality star, who has also denied having a tummy tuck, added, "Sometimes I turn my cheek the other way and ignore it, but I work really hard and it really bothers me, and I would like to be able to be an inspiration to people. So don't think I took the easy way out. Like, follow what I'm doing and you'll see changes."