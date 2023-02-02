Kyle Richards Says Ozempic Rumors Are 'Frustrating': 'I Work Really Hard and It Bothers Me'

Kyle Richards has called rumors that she used obesity drug Ozempic to lose weight "frustrating".

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, on Wednesday once again shut down critics who accused her of using the type 2 diabetes drug, saying she works "really hard" for her body.

"I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I'm up every day at like 5:30 a.m. 6 a.m. at the latest… I'm in the gym for two hours," Richards told ExtraTV as she hit the red carpet at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection concert in New York City.

"I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it's frustrating," she added.

Richards, who has also denied having a tummy tuck, continued, "Sometimes I turn my cheek the other way and ignore it, but I work really hard and it really bothers me, and I would like to be able to be an inspiration to people. So don't think I took the easy way out. Like, follow what I'm doing and you'll see changes."

Last month the mom of four shared a gym selfie to her Instagram Story and gave an insight into what she does to stay in shape. "I workout every day. Chasing it up between running, cycling, hiking and yoga. Weights and stomach everyday," she explained in the comments of a bikini photo on Instagram.

Using Ozempic for weight loss is creating a buzz in celebrity circles. The FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes is one of the brand names for semaglutide, which works in the brain to impact satiety.

Taken once a week by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm, the medications have recently been trending on social media and in Hollywood circles as some people have used it for weight loss, even though they don't have diabetes or clinical obesity.

Richards first shut down Ozempic rumors on Instagram several weeks ago, responding to comments on a post from Page Six about a bikini selfie she shared to her Instagram Story.

"Ozempic?" wrote one user before Richards hit back, "I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have."

"I think it's many visits to the plastic surgeon," read another comment, to which the Halloween Ends actress responded, "I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May."

"I'm honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister," she added alongside a kissing-face emoji.