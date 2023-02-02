Kyle Richards Says Ozempic Rumors Are 'Frustrating': 'I Work Really Hard and It Bothers Me'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently denied she used the obesity drug for weight loss

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 08:08 AM
Kyle Richards The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection
Kyle Richards. Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Kyle Richards has called rumors that she used obesity drug Ozempic to lose weight "frustrating".

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, on Wednesday once again shut down critics who accused her of using the type 2 diabetes drug, saying she works "really hard" for her body.

"I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I'm up every day at like 5:30 a.m. 6 a.m. at the latest… I'm in the gym for two hours," Richards told ExtraTV as she hit the red carpet at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection concert in New York City.

"I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it's frustrating," she added.

Richards, who has also denied having a tummy tuck, continued, "Sometimes I turn my cheek the other way and ignore it, but I work really hard and it really bothers me, and I would like to be able to be an inspiration to people. So don't think I took the easy way out. Like, follow what I'm doing and you'll see changes."

Last month the mom of four shared a gym selfie to her Instagram Story and gave an insight into what she does to stay in shape. "I workout every day. Chasing it up between running, cycling, hiking and yoga. Weights and stomach everyday," she explained in the comments of a bikini photo on Instagram.

Using Ozempic for weight loss is creating a buzz in celebrity circles. The FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes is one of the brand names for semaglutide, which works in the brain to impact satiety.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a> Shows Off Abs While at the Gym After Denying Ozempic Usage
Kyle Richards. Kyle Richards Umansky/Instagram

Taken once a week by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm, the medications have recently been trending on social media and in Hollywood circles as some people have used it for weight loss, even though they don't have diabetes or clinical obesity.

Richards first shut down Ozempic rumors on Instagram several weeks ago, responding to comments on a post from Page Six about a bikini selfie she shared to her Instagram Story.

"Ozempic?" wrote one user before Richards hit back, "I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a> bikini photo
Kyle Richards. Kyle Richards Umansky/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think it's many visits to the plastic surgeon," read another comment, to which the Halloween Ends actress responded, "I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May."

"I'm honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister," she added alongside a kissing-face emoji.

Related Articles
Kyle Richards Shows Off Abs While at the Gym After Denying Ozempic Usage
Kyle Richards Shows Off Abs in Gym Selfie After Denying Ozempic Use and Tummy Tuck
Kyle Richards attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'I'm Honest About What I Do'
Kyle Richards Says She's 'At the Weight I Want to Be'
Kyle Richards Shares How She Achieved Recent Weight Loss 1 Week After Denying Using Ozempic
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
Ozempic Rebound Is Real: Doctor Says Weight Gain Can Be 'Devastating' After Stopping
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Jackie Goldschneider attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
'RHONJ' 's Jackie Goldschneider Criticizes Weight Loss Trend of Misusing Ozempic: 'Eating Disorder in a Needle'
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, June 28 included guest host Chelsea Handler, Simu Liu (We Were Dreamers), Atsuko Okatsuka, and musical guest Jelly Roll. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) CHELSEA HANDLER
Chelsea Handler 'Didn't Know' She Was on Ozempic, Says Her Doctor 'Just Hands It Out to Anybody'
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
Are Ozempic and Wegovy Safe? All About the Diabetes and Obesity Drugs
Natasha Robinson, Texas Woman Details Experience 1 Year on Ozempic
Texas Mom Shares Experience Using Ozempic for 1 Year: 'It's More Complicated Than People Realize'
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
What Is Ozempic Face? Doctors Explain the Side Effect of the Diabetes Drug
https://www.instagram.com/kylerichards18/
Kyle Richards Wears a Scary-Looking Mask to Undergo an Electric Facial
Remi Bader attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City.
Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell Says She's 'Very Happy' After Losing 10 Lbs. Since Christmas
NBC's Party at THE POOL Celebrating NBC's New Season -- Pictured: Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo
Kyle Richards in Sporty Black Bikini Shows Off Her Washboard Abs in Impromptu Mirror Selfie
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- "The Divided States of Erika" Episode 1105 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Kyle Richards Calls Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' Departure 'a Big Loss': 'She Brought a Lot to the Show'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Host Chelsea Handler speaks onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Chelsea Handler Explains Why She Doesn't Want Kids: 'I Don't Think I Have the Skills'
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
What to Know About Tirzepatide, the New Weight-Loss Drug Expected to Be Approved by the FDA This Year