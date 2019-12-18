Kumail Nanjiani’s Wife Posts Another Photo of His Newly-Ripped Body: ‘He’s Super Buff’

Kumail Nanjiani‘s wife and writing partner Emily V. Gordon is sharing another look at the actor’s physical transformation.

After Nanjiani went viral on Monday for his newly-ripped body, Gordon, 40, shared a photo of her husband relaxing at home while playing video games shirtless and snuggling with their cat.

“He’s super buff but he’s also still super this guy: a horrifically focused gamer and the best cat lap,” she captioned the post. “And if you don’t know what I’m talking about, please go to the Instagram of @kumailn.”

The Silicon Valley star, 41, transformed his body for a role in Marvel’s upcoming movie The Eternals — and had no shame in showing off his months of hard work with two “thirsty” shirtless photos on Instagram earlier this week.

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” Nanjiani wrote. “I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked.”

However, the Big Sick co-writer also emphasized in his caption that his new figure would not have been possible without his movie star status.

“I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world,” he said. “I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

In his caption, Nanjiani thanked all five of the trainers that helped him on his journey, along with the catering company that provided him with “delicious and healthy meals,” and Gordon.

Image zoom Kumail Nanjiani Mark Upson/ Instagram

“The biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year,” he wrote. “I promise I’ll be interesting again someday.”

“Worth it,” Gordon commented.

After Nanjiani’s photos went viral on Monday, his trainer Grant Roberts shared a few snaps of him working out along with a caption about “how he did it.”

“He did it the way anyone can … hard work, dedication and a desire to learn,” Roberts wrote. “Kumail walked into my gym in January of this year and 9 months later following optimum nutrition and training unveiled his new superhero body to begin filming the @marvelstudios @theeternalsmovieofficial.”

Image zoom Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK/Sipa

Gordon and Nanjiani co-wrote the 2017 movie The Big Sick, which is based on their real-life love story. The pair has been married since 2007.

In The Eternals, Nanjiani plays the character of Kingo. The Eternals, which also stars Angelina Jolie, follows the story of a group of near-immortal superheroes known as Eternals who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations, according to IMDb.

The Eternals is slated to open on November 6, 2020.