Kumail Nanjiani Posts ‘Thirsty’ Shirtless Photos to Show Off His Newly-Ripped Body

Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani is looking Marvel-ous.

The Silicon Valley star, 41, transformed his body for a role in Marvel’s upcoming movie Eternals — and had no shame in showing off his months of hard work with two “thirsty” shirtless photos on Instagram on Monday.

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” Nanjiani wrote. “I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked.”

The Big Sick writer immediately emphasized, though, that his ripped body would not have been possible without movie star money.

“I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world,” he said. “I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

Nanjiani thanked all five of the trainers that helped him on his journey, along with the catering company that provided him with “delicious and healthy meals,” and his writing partner and wife, Emily V. Gordon.

“The biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year,” he said. “I promise I’ll be interesting again someday.”

Gordon commented: “Worth it.”

Along with Gordon, dozens of celebrities applauded Nanjiani for his hard work, including Brittany Snow, Terry Crews, Dan Levy, Whitney Cummings and Colin Hanks, who joked, “I think Emily is going to be okay. But seriously, well done sir.”

The Eternals opens on November 6, 2020.